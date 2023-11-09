Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 9:33 PM ETSoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY), SFTBF
SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCPK:SFTBY) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call November 9, 2023 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Yoshimitsu Goto - Board Director and CFO

Kazuko Kimiwada - Corporate Officer, SVP, and Head of Accounting Unit

Navneet Govil - CFO, SB Investment Advisers and SB Global Advisers

Jason Child - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Now we would like to start SoftBank Group Corp earnings results announcement for the six-month period ended September 30, 2023.

First, I would like to introduce today's participants. From left, we have Yoshimitsu Goto, Board Director and CFO; Kazuko Kimiwada, Corporate Officer, Senior Vice President and Head of Accounting Unit; Navneet Govil, CFO, SB Investment Advisers and SB Global Advisers; and Jason Child, Executive Vice President and CFO. Jason is attending through Zoom. Today's announcement is live broadcast or by Internet.

Now I would like to invite Yoshimitsu Goto to present you the earnings results and business overview.

Yoshimitsu Goto

Thank you very much for joining today. Good afternoon, everyone. As usual, we have Ms. Kimiwada, Head of Accounting, Navneet, the CFO of Vision Fund. And also, in addition, we have Mr. Jason Child from ARM -- CFO, ARM. But actually that the ARM just announced earnings this morning, Japan time. Of course, we wanted to have him in person, but because of the reason that we have him on Zoom today. So for this quarter, as an event for this 3 months -- 6 months period, IPO of ARM was the biggest event for our group. It was one of the biggest IPO in the market for this year and on September 14, 2023, went public.

This is a summary of the ARM IPO. $52 billion for the market cap upon listing, of which the 10% was offered to the market. So it was about -- close to ¥600 billion, ¥700

