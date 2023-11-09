Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (CCSI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.96K Followers

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Adam Varon - Senior Vice President, Finance

Scott Turicchi - Chief Executive Officer

John Nebergall - Chief Operating Officer

Jim Malone - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Pete Lukas - CJS Securities

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Consensus Q3 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Paul and I will be the operator assisting you today. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

On this call from Consensus will be Scott Turicchi, CEO; John Nebergall, COO; Jim Malone, CFO; and Adam Varon, Senior Vice President of Finance.

I will now turn the call over to Adam Varon Senior Vice President of Finance at Consensus. Thank you. You may begin.

Adam Varon

Good afternoon and welcome to the Consensus investor call to discuss our Q3 2023 financial results, other key information, and 2023 guidance. Joining me today are Scott Turicchi, CEO; John Nebergall, COO; and Jim Malone, CFO.

The earnings call will begin with Scott providing opening remarks, John will give you an update on our operational progress since our Q2 investor call, and then Jim will discuss the Q3 2023 financial results and 2023 guidance. After we finish our prepared remarks, we will conduct a Q&A session. At that time, the operator will instruct you on the procedures for asking your question.

Before we begin our prepared remarks, allow me to direct you to the Safe Harbor language on Slide 2. As you know this call and the webcast will include forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve risks and uncertainties that would cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results.

Some of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CCSI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CCSI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.