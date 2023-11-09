Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Plug Power: On The Verge Of Failure - Sell

Nov. 09, 2023
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Plug Power reports abysmal quarterly results with revenue missing consensus expectations by a mile and consolidated gross margin deteriorating to new all-time lows.
  • Product gross margins turned negative for the first time in many years while unfavorable service contracts with key customers required an additional $41.6 million loss accrual.
  • Free cash flow was negative $410.4 million with remaining liquidity deteriorating to $569.8 million. The issue required the company to include going concern language in the 10-Q.
  • PLUG is likely to miss recently reduced full-year guidance by a mile again. In addition, management might be required to revise the company's ambitious long-term targets on the business update call in late January.
  • Given the current business headwinds in combination with a number of very negative near-term catalysts and the likely requirement to issue additional equity or equity-linked securities, investors should consider selling existing positions and moving on.
Green Hydrogen renewable energy production facility - green hydrogen gas for clean electricity solar and windturbine facility

Note:

I have covered Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

After the close of Wednesday's regular session, Plug Power reported another set of abysmal quarterly

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

j
jim kaff
Yesterday, 11:00 PM
Comments (430)
I want to make sure I understand this a few years ago they raised $5 billion in the capital markets and they only have 500 million left? They literally have a single quarters cash flow left?
Jack.Bolander profile picture
Jack.Bolander
Yesterday, 10:53 PM
Comments (3.51K)
I anticipate several downgrades in the coming days making access to capital even more difficult.

At this point I can't see DOE loaning PLUG $1.5 billion either.

PLUG looks worse than Solindra did !
T
TraderJoe99
Yesterday, 10:43 PM
Premium
Comments (50)
What a hatchet job article👎
y
ynwa90
Yesterday, 11:16 PM
Comments (1.02K)
@TraderJoe99 what’s he wrong about? It all seems correct to me. This is going to zero and not JUST because hydrogen is difficult but because management is deceitful, incompetent, or both
