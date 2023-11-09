audioundwerbung

Note:

I have covered Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

After the close of Wednesday's regular session, Plug Power reported another set of abysmal quarterly results with revenue missing consensus expectations by a mile and margins deteriorating to new all-time lows:

Regulatory Filings

Revenues of $198.7 million were down by almost 25% sequentially with consolidated gross margin cratering to negative 68.1%.

Regulatory Filings

Please note that numbers have been adjusted for warrant charges. Under US-GAAP, consolidated gross margin was negative 69.4%.

Material Handling - Unmitigated Disaster Continues

Sales of fuel cell systems and hydrogen infrastructure were cut in half on a sequential basis with product margins turning negative due to "ramp up of costs on new product offerings for high power stationary units and electrolyzers as well as changes in customer mix" as outlined in the company's quarterly report on form 10-Q.

In addition, Plug Power recorded a $18.7 million inventory adjustment due to "losses on new product offerings".

In the shareholder letter, management blamed nationwide hydrogen shortages as the reason behind delayed deployment schedules and the company not executing on certain reliability improvement initiatives:

The unprecedented number of hydrogen facilities in the market running below nameplate capacity has caused significant hydrogen shortages impacting deployment schedules, fuel prices, system efficiencies, service on hydrogen infrastructures, and timing of varied reliability program rollouts. (...) Service costs have been affected as hydrogen disruptions have delayed the roll out of upgrades at both new and existing customer sites. These factors have been compounded by certain cost increases from inflation impacts on labor, materials and overhead. Upgrades in the field also take a period of time to create meaningful cost improvements, as aging units in the field continue to require additional service. In the interim, given the impact on service and near-term cost projections, we have recorded additional service loss accrual for open contracts.

While other segments like services, leasing and hydrogen fueling showed sequential improvement, consolidated gross margin was impacted by a massive $41.6 million loss accrual for unprofitable service contracts with key customers.

On the conference call, management warned of additional increases to the accrual going forward.

Electrolyzers - Sales and Backlog Up Sequentially But Still Weak

While electrolyzer revenues recovered from an abysmal Q2 performance, sales remain a far cry from previously stated expectations.

Year-to-date, Plug Power has sold 120 MW of electrolyzers for proceeds of $72.6 million thus calculating an average sales price per MW of $605,000.

Please note that the company has stopped claiming a multi-gigawatt electrolyzer backlog in its shareholder letter likely due to the majority of projects still being subject to a final investment decision ("FID").

However, following a sequential decrease in Q2, electrolyzer backlog was up by more than 30% sequentially to $295.6 million:

Regulatory Filings

Hydrogen Plants - Even More Delays

Just one quarter after delaying all of the company's remaining green hydrogen generation projects by at least six months, Plug Power deferred all plants even further to "allow (...) project execution timelines to have lower risk and greater oversight, ensuring completion of future plants on targeted timelines".

Shareholder Letters

With the majority of projects now delayed to at least 2025, management finally abstained from affirming previous projections for hydrogen generation capacity to reach 500 tons per day by the end of 2025.

Please note that the delays will have an impact on the company's fueling margin trajectory as third party hydrogen supply will be required considerably longer than previously anticipated.

Deteriorating Liquidity Resulting In Going Concern Language

Plug Power recorded negative free cash flow of $410.4 million for the quarter and had to add another $77.8 million to restricted cash as collateral for sale-and-leaseback transactions.

Regulatory Filings

As a result, remaining liquidity deteriorated to $569.8 million:

Regulatory Filings

Adding insult to injury, failure to secure additional financing in a timely manner, required the company to include going concern language in its quarterly report on form 10-Q (emphasis added by author):

In light of the Company's projected capital expenditure and operating requirements under its current business plan, the Company is projecting that its existing cash and available for sale and equity securities will not be sufficient to fund its operations through the next twelve months from the date of issuance of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These conditions and events raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. To alleviate the conditions and events that raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, management is currently evaluating several different options to enhance the Company's liquidity position, including the sale of securities, incurrence of debt or other financing alternatives. The Company's plan includes various financing solutions from third parties with a particular focus on corporate level debt solutions, investment tax credit related project financings and loan guarantee programs, and/or large scale hydrogen generation infrastructure project financing. (...)

Despite the imperative of raising a material amount of new capital over the next few months, management had nothing tangible to offer on the conference call other than the company still pursuing a wide range of potential solutions.

Considering the dismal state of Plug Power's operations and the eye-watering rate of cash usage, the company is likely experiencing difficulties in accessing the corporate debt markets in a sufficient manner.

However, Plug Power might still manage to issue a substantial amount of convertible debt and/or enter into a massive at-the-market equity distribution facility with leading investment banks very similar to Nikola Corporation (NKLA).

In this case, investors would have to prepare for very substantial near-term dilution and resulting, ongoing pressure on the stock price.

Recently Reduced Full-Year Guidance Likely To Be Missed Again

On the conference call, management tried to prepare market participants for the company potentially missing recently reduced guidance by a mile again, very similar to last year with $100 million in Q4 revenues allegedly in limbo for various reasons.

Considering the current headwinds the company's business, I wouldn't be surprised to see the company finishing 2023 with revenues closer to $1 billion relative to the $1.2 billion guidance provided at last month's symposium.

In addition, given the magnitude of the disaster, I would expect the majority of analysts to throw in the towel on the company.

Bottom Line

At the current pace of cash usage, Plug Power will have exhausted the entire $5 billion in capital raised during the 2020/2021 ESG hype by Q1/2024.

With the core material handling business remaining a giant mess and new segments like electrolyzers ramping up much slower than previously anticipated, management will likely have to pull the company's overly ambitious growth and profitability targets on the business update call in late January.

At this point, I do not expect Plug Power successfully raising a sufficient amount of new capital in the corporate debt markets.

Consequently, I would expect the company to fall back on issuing equity or equity-linked securities, similar to Nikola Corporation which would result in substantial near-term dilution for existing shareholders.

Given the current business headwinds in combination with a number of very negative near-term catalysts and the likely requirement to issue additional equity or equity-linked securities, investors should consider selling existing positions and moving on.