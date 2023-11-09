Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 9:44 PM ETNational Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.96K Followers

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Caitlin Churchill - IR

Reade Fahs - CEO

Melissa Rasmussen - CFO

Patrick Moore - COO

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Chukumba - Loop Capital Markets

Michael Lasser - UBS

Zach Fadem - Wells Fargo

Brandon Cheatham - Citi

Adrienne Yih - Barclays

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Dylan Carden - William Blair

Molly Baum - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 National Vision Holdings Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Caitlin Churchill, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Caitlin Churchill

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to National Vision's third quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Reade Fahs, CEO; and Melissa Rasmussen, CFO. Patrick Moore, COO, is also with us and will be available during the Q&A portion of the call.

Our earnings release issued this morning and the presentation accompanying our call are both available in the Investors section of our website, nationalvision.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be archived in the Investors section after the call.

Before we begin, let me remind you that our earnings material and today's presentation include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the factors identified in the release and our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The release and today's presentation also include certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation of these measures is included in our

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About EYE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EYE

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.