Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 9:44 PM ETQuantum-Si incorporated (QSI)
SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts
141.96K Followers

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Katherine Atkinson - SVP, Commercial Marketing

Jeff Hawkins - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Keyes - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kyle Mikson - Canaccord Genuity

Swayampakula Ramakanth - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Quantum-Si Q3 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised, that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Katherine Atkinson. Please go ahead.

Katherine Atkinson

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Earlier today, Quantum-Si released financial results for the third quarter ended September 30th, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on the company’s website. Joining me today are Jeff Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Keyes, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management will be making certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities laws. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated.

Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties appears in the section entitled Forward-looking Statements of our press release. For a more complete list and description of risk factors, please see the company’s filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the live broadcast today, November 9th, 2023.

Except as required by law, the company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. During this call, we will also be referring to certain financial measures that

