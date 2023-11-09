Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Briefing

Factor investing remains one of the more selective methodologies that managers and investors alike can employ to capture risk premia at each stage of the market cycle. The ability to rotate in and out of factors - such as value, growth, quality, and so forth - provides equity investors with a sort of agility to capture upside at multiple points along the 'investment clock', as those at Merrill Lynch might say.

Performance of equity factors has been mixed this year. Quality and growth have outperformed over the last 11 months, whereas yield and momentum strategies have languished at the bottom of the pack with a negative 5% and negative 0.4% return respectively (Figure 1). Curiously enough, value factors have performed the best over the last 3 years, lending investors a 35% premium compared to the group, whereas momentum strategies have fallen into the red.

Figure 1. Performance of U.S. equity factors, listed from best to worst for this YTD

Source: Seeking Alpha

Factor investing isn't easy. Building a portfolio weighting various factors requires an active approach, which isn't suitable for all investors. Fund selection (including ETFs, hedge funds and mutual funds) provides investors with this kind of exposure, without the turnover and frictional costs associated with running such a portfolio.

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) offers investors this diversified exposure, albeit for non-US public equity markets. It aims to capture the risk premia from a range of factors that are performing against the current market cycle. It tracks the FTSE Developed ex U.S. Invesco Dynamic Multifactor Index - but returns have been underwhelming since its listing in late 2021. Critically, over this time, it has displayed a tracking error of ~4% to this benchmark, but turnover is exceedingly high at a rate of 337% versus peers, with annualized volatility of c.14.6%.

Key insights on IMFL are as follows:

The fund's holdings are split across a broad range of sectors. Industrials and consumer cyclical have the most weight (25.8% and 14.2% respectively), followed by basic materials and financials (14% and 13.2% respectively). The top 10 Holdings make up just 6% of the portfolio, which is comprised of 645 positions as I write. Given the fund invests in non-U.S. equities, it has a low weighting to technology, which only comprises 5.5% of the total portfolio. Distributions are paid quarterly and have been lumpy since inception, currently yielding 2.8% on a payout of $0.64 in the TTM. It also has $231mm in AUM and charges an expense fee of 34bps on this amount. As mentioned earlier, performance of the fund's equity value has been mixed at best since inception. This YTD has been marred by a period of downsides in H2, and it has failed to catch the latest bid that has lifted equity markets in the U.S. since the Fed chose to pause its tightening cycle in November. This immediately raises the issue of opportunity cost, and what one would be foregoing by investing in a global fund without any concentration on U.S. equities.

Technical studies are also mixed. We saw a short-lived reversal of 6-month lows, as investors lifted the bid on the fund rolling into November, aligning with what we've seen here in the U.S. However this has not been sustained, and after testing previous highs, the fund was unable to catch further demand. A period of initiative selling drove its market value back towards short-term moving averages.

In that vein, my recommendations across all 3 investment horizons are as follows:

Short term (coming 12 months) - neutral ; technicals are weak as mentioned, and again the question of opportunity cost presents itself. With U.S. markets roaring and reclaiming previous highs, non-U.S. counterparts haven't shared in the glory. I am suspicious of global equities' ability to outpace domestic offerings with what we've seen in the last week or so

; technicals are weak as mentioned, and again the question of opportunity cost presents itself. With U.S. markets roaring and reclaiming previous highs, non-U.S. counterparts haven't shared in the glory. I am suspicious of global equities' ability to outpace domestic offerings with what we've seen in the last week or so Medium term (1-3 years) - neutral ; Q3 '23 earnings in the U.S. were exceptionally strong and surprised many strategists and forecasters. This serves as a solid bedrock for growth over the coming 1-3 years. In particular, many sectors were surprised by the upside in both revenues and earnings, corroborating the fact that a period of better business may be ahead of us. Markets have already priced in this revision to expectations, which is backed by a revised direction for U.S. GDP growth - which, mind you, is higher than European and Asian Pacific counterparts

; Q3 '23 earnings in the U.S. were exceptionally strong and surprised many strategists and forecasters. This serves as a solid bedrock for growth over the coming 1-3 years. In particular, many sectors were surprised by the upside in both revenues and earnings, corroborating the fact that a period of better business may be ahead of us. Markets have already priced in this revision to expectations, which is backed by a revised direction for U.S. GDP growth - which, mind you, is higher than European and Asian Pacific counterparts Long term (3 years+) - neutral; The U.S. still offers the most compelling long-term risk reward profile in my opinion. One cannot overlook the fact that the U.S. sports the fastest speed of innovation and the most efficient capital markets. It would be an unwise move to bet against this compounding machine, even with the suite of macroeconomic risks, which in my view, markets have done an excellent job at pricing for the past 2 years or so

Net-net, the fact that (i) U.S. equities have reignited a new flame in investor risk appetite, and (ii) starting valuations are once again attractive in many alternative funds, I cannot overlook the question of opportunity cost in allocating to non-domestic equities/ETFs at this stage. As such, I rate IMFL a hold.

Talking points

Fed decision to pause spurs buying thrust in risk assets

One of the major talking points on IMFL is the dislocation in U.S. vs. global equity performance rolling into November.

The Fed's FOMC decision to put the brakes on its hiking cycle for the second time since July signaled a period of risk-on that has changed the character of markets in the short term. U.S. equity futures have rallied off October lows since the announcement and the S&P 500 futures (SPX) up some 235 points since then. The current SPX forward curve is in a state of contango, whereas its STOXX 600 counterpart is far less convincing, as seen in Figure 2.

Figure 2.

Source: CME Group, BIG Insights

The language of the FOMC statement is important here. Notably, the Fed "seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent". This supports the notion of 'higher for longer', a term that's been coined around investor circles over the last 12 months or so. Critically, this doesn't mean the Fed won't jack up rates further if it needs to. It also said it "would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge" to its inflation mandate. So we aren't out of the woods just yet. But markets are a discounting machine and have adequately priced in a more optimistic outlook on the U.S. economy.

This is a sentiment shared by those at UBS (UBS), who in a note from October, weighed in on the GDP debate.

"We believe the profits recession is over and the US economy is on track for a soft-ish landing following healthy consumer activity, cooling inflation, and solid growth", it said. It forecasts earnings growth in 3-4% in Q3 in aggregate, up from 0% previously. It also views:

(i). Margin expansion to continue

(ii). A supportive macro backdrop as consumer spending accelerates

(iii). Changes in GDP expectations from flat to 3% growth

Compared to European counterparts, the firm is more bullish on the U.S. outlook. In a separate note, it illustrated that German GDP is "expected to fall", and is susceptible to "slowing global trade in goods". Meanwhile Spain and Germany are expected to show 3% YoY inflation rates in Q3/Q4.

Collectively, the recent advance in U.S. indices looks to be more and more supported by the economic data, reducing the bullish scope for global equities, and funds such as IMFL.

U.S. Q3 earnings a major mid-term growth lever

From what's been observed thus far, U.S. earnings were exceptionally strong in Q3. According to FactSet, around 82% of the companies who have reported their numbers booked earnings above the mean estimates. This is greater than the 5-year average of 77%. In contrast, only 57% of STOXX 600 companies who had reported by November 1st had beaten analyst estimates, 25 percentage points behind the U.S. This has implications to

This has marked implications for the outlook on equities in both domains. The reason why I'm making this comparison in U.S. vs. non-U.S. equities in the first place comes down to opportunity cost. With the upshift in sentiment towards the U.S. exchanges, global peers (especially those in Europe) must present a more compelling investment case in order to warrant allocation. Otherwise, we'd be employing unsound economic practices in our allocation decisions. As a result of the strength in U.S. Q3 earnings and projections vs. the weakness in the Eurozone, my judgement on IMFL is 1) of less conviction and 2) more cautious than here in the U.S. This supports a neutral view for IMFL in my estimation.

Figure 3.

Source: FactSet

Starting valuations, not a factor to overthrow the case for domestic equities

As Michael Field, European equity strategist at Morningstar said in a Reuters report, non-U.S. equities "aren't expensive, but they're not cheap either". IMFL trades at 15.3x earnings, ahead of the category avg. of 9.2x and FactSet's segment average of 8.5x. In that vein, the fund isn't necessarily expensive, but not necessarily cheap, echoing Field's comments. Nevertheless, the prospects for the next 12-month returns aren't unattractive either. As a reminder, forward 12-month returns are heavily impacted by starting valuations. So there is a case to be made in owning IMFL at 15x earnings, but the rest of the economic picture must add up as well to support its re-rating in the next year. Valuations are therefore a balancing factor in the investment debate, further evidence of a neutral view.

Technical points for consideration

Various technical studies also show a mixed view of IMFL at the time of writing. The following analyses outline this in greater detail.

1. Regarding momentum

Observations:

IMFL caught a bid rolling into November and broke above its 20DMA with 2x gaps higher to take out one of its previous highs. This may have been largely beta related, however. Further, the Parabolic SAR didn't indicate a high rate of change to support a robust reversal.

Importantly, it didn't retake the October high at A like many U.S. concentrated funds. Instead, we saw a sharp reversal at point C with an evening star formation that saw us pull back to the 2nd marabuzo line from October.

In my opinion, this may have something to do with IMFL's low weighting to growth sectors such as tech and communication services.

Key levels:

The critical threshold is the $23-$24s for IMFL on the upside. If it doesn't bounce from here, it would be a sign the stock hasn't attracted buyers. If we push lower, the next level is $22.50 on the downside at point B, then the $21s at the previous lows.

Figure 4.

Source: TradingView

2. Directional bias of trends

As to the trend action, there is a contrasting picture of the medium-term and long-term time frames.

Figure 5. Medium-term (Daily chart, looking to coming weeks)

Observations + key levels

We are neutral beneath the cloud with both lagging lines and price lines unable to break the cloud base. The turning and conversion lines are downward-facing and haven't yet crossed. Importantly, we are in a countertrend to the bearish cloud, supporting the notion of a cross by November/December. We need investors to lift the bid above $23.50 to get above the cloud, and this would be constructive. But the lagging line needs to get above the $24s for the bullish signal.

Source: TradingView

Figure 6. Long-term (weekly chart, looking to coming months)

Observations + key levels

Unlike the daily chart, we are bullish above the cloud on the longer-term frame. With the reversal into November, the large bullish engulfing candle took out the last 4 weeks closing range, setting a new marabuzo line at ~$22.50. The lagging line tested the cloud top and bounced sharply at this point. However this range extension didn't advance further and we are now back testing the cloud top, a critical juncture. We need a further move above $23.50 to corroborate the bullish view, but anything behind this would push into the cloud and suggest sideways trade. The lagging line is well positioned and has room to run to the $21s and still be positive. Right now, I am neutral from this data.

Source: Tradingview

Discussion Summary

In short, my judgement on IMFL is currently mixed based on a number of factors. The investment facts pattern supports a neutral view in my opinion. This is based on a sharp comparison between the U.S. vs. non-U.S., and the opportunity cost of forgoing the former. Namely:

(1). The dichotomy in U.S. vs. non-U.S. earnings + growth forecasts,

(2). Differences in GDP outlook between U.S. and the Eurozone in particular,

(3). Starting valuations at a level that aren't necessarily statistically cheap,

(4). The post-announcement drift after the Fed's rates decision,

(5). Unsupportive technicals.

Collectively, these facts provide a balanced outlook on IMFL, especially its factor-weighting model that aims to capture risk premia based on market fundamentals. Investors haven't rewarded this setup like they have high-beta growth names which have shifted the dial on risk appetite in Q4 '23. Net-net, I rate IMFL a hold.