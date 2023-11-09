Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 9:53 PM ETVerra Mobility Corporation (VRRM)
Verra Mobility Corporation. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Zindler - Vice President of Investor Relations

David Roberts - President & CEO

Craig Conti - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank

Nikolai Cremo - UBS

Daniel Moore - CJS Securities

Keith Housum - Northcoast Research

James Faucette - Morgan Stanley

Louie DiPalma - William Blair

David Koning - Robert W. Baird

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Verra Mobility Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mark Zindler, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Mark Zindler

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Verra Mobility’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Today, we’ll be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market closed along with our earnings presentation, which is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.verramobility.com.

With me on the call are David Roberts, Verra Mobility’s Chief Executive Officer; and Craig Conti, our Chief Financial Officer. David will begin with prepared remarks, followed by Craig, and then we’ll open up the call for Q&A.

Management may make forward-looking statements during the call regarding future events, anticipated future trends and the anticipated future performance of the company. We caution you that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. These factors are described in our SEC filings. Please refer to our earnings presentation or excuse me, please refer to our earnings press release for Vera Mobility’s complete forward-looking statement disclosure. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking

