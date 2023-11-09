Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 9:57 PM ETWrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.96K Followers

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Mullins - Chief Executive Officer

Chris DeAlmeida - Chief Financial Officer

Unidentified Company Representative

Good afternoon and welcome to the Wrap Technologies Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is [JD Mafasso] and I'm the Director and Strategy and Communications for Wrap Technologies. Joining me today is our Wrap Technologies, Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Mullins; and our Chief Financial Officer, Chris DeAlmeida. Following their prepared remarks, we will have a few questions submitted from shareholders.

I would like to remind everyone that this call will be recorded and made available for replay via a link in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.wrap.com. Additionally, the company asks that, all interested parties register on the investor relations website at ir.wrap.com to continue to receive alerts and stock information.

As a reminder to listeners, certain statements made during the call today constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995 as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

These risks and uncertainties are described in our earnings release and more fully in our filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements today are made as of the date of this call, and we do not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to our CEO, Kevin Mullins.

Kevin Mullins

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. It is an honor to shed light on Wrap's commendable strides and achievements throughout the third quarter of 2023. The past quarter stands as a testament of our relentless dedication

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About WRAP

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WRAP

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.