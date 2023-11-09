Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 10:30 PM ETProfire Energy, Inc. (PFIE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.97K Followers

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Steven Hooser - Investor Relations

Ryan Oviatt - Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Cameron Tidball - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rob Brown - Lake Street Capital Markets

James McIlree - Dawson James

Operator

Good morning, everyone and thank you for participating in today’s Conference Call to discuss Profire Energy’s Quarterly Operating and Financial Performance for the period ended September 30, 2023. I will now turn the call over to Steven Hooser, Investor Relations to get the call started. Please go ahead.

Steven Hooser

Thank you, operator. With me on today’s call is Co-CEO and CFO of Profire Energy, Ryan Oviatt; and Co-CEO, Cameron Tidball. Yesterday, after the market closed, the company filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC and discussed the quarter’s highlights in a press release. As always, both of those documents are available on the Investors section of the company’s website. A transcript of this call will be posted in the coming days.

Before we begin today’s call, I would like to take a moment to read the company’s safe harbor statements. Statements made during this call that are not historical or forward-looking statements. This call contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the company’s expected growth, increased sales activity revenue diversification success, the planned research and development of new products, growth in our customer base, collaboration opportunities getting from customers’ CapEx investments, potential M&A opportunities supply chain availability and the company’s future financial performance. All such forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PFIE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFIE

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.