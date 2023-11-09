Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 10:41 PM ETArcher Aviation Inc. (ACHR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.97K Followers

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Adam Goldstein - Founder, Chief Executive Officer

Mark Mesler - Chief Financial Officer

Tom Muniz - Chief Operating Officer

Andy Missan - Chief Legal Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bill Peterson - JP Morgan

Savi Syth - Raymond James

Andres Sheppard - Cantor Fitzgerald

Edison Yu - Deutsche Bank

David Zazula - Barclays

Austin Moeller - Canaccord

Josh Sullivan - Benchmark

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today's Archer Aviation, Q3 2023 Financial Results Conference call. My name is Cole and I'll be the moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions-and-answers at the end. [Operator Instructions].

I'd like to turn the conference over to our host, Andy Missan. Please go ahead.

Andy Missan

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to review Archer's third quarter 2023 operating and financial results. My name is Andy Missan, Chief Legal Officer of Archer.

On the call today are Adam Goldstein, our Founder and CEO; Mark Mesler, our CFO; and Tom Muniz our COO.

During today's call, we will be making forward looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.

For more information about these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our SEC filings under the caption Risk Factors. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

During this call we will discuss both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of certain GAAP to non-GAAP measures

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ACHR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACHR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.