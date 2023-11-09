Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

2U, Inc. (TWOU) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 10:48 PM ET2U, Inc. (TWOU)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.97K Followers

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Q3 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Virostek - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Chip Paucek - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Paul Lalljie - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Ryan MacDonald - Needham & Company

Josh Baer - Morgan Stanley

Jeffrey Meuler - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Operator

Thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the 2U, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

I will now hand today's call over to Steve Virostek. Please go ahead, sir.

Stephen Virostek

Thank you, Tamika. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to 2U's third quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

Joining me on the call this afternoon are Chip Paucek, our Co-Founder and CEO, and Paul Lalljie, our Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we will take questions.

First I'd like to cover a few housekeeping items. The earnings release and slide presentation are available on the Investor Relations website and a replay of this webcast will be made available later today.

Statements made during our call will include forward looking statements regarding our financial and operating results; plans and objectives of management for future operations, including our strategic realignment plan; the implementation of our platform strategy and portfolio management activities; anticipated trends for learners and university partners; changes in laws, regulations and agency guidance for industry and other matters.

These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Any forward-looking statements made on this call reflect our analysis as of today, and we have no plans or

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TWOU

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TWOU

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.