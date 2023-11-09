Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gold Extends Drop To Test Key Support

Summary

  • Markets have been tranquil in the last couple of days, with the lack of any major data causing stocks to drift higher, extending their recent trend, while the dollar has drifted back higher.
  • Precious metal bulls must be frustrated by signs of weakening prices in recent weeks, following gold's notable 7% increase in October and silver's comparatively modest 3% rise.
  • Investors seem to have favored stocks and bonds over gold due to the latter's lack of dividends or interest and the associated storage costs.

Gold

Filograph

By Fawad Razaqzada

Markets have been tranquil in the last couple of days, with the lack of any major data causing stocks to drift higher, extending their recent trend, while the dollar has drifted back higher following last week’s data-driven sell-off.

