Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Could Soon See 2% Inflation

Nov. 10, 2023 12:18 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, TLT, TLH, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, FTSD, LMBS, DBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX, UCO, CARZ, ITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, RSPR, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.37K Followers

Summary

  • The Fed last hiked rates in July and since then financial and credit conditions have tightened.
  • While concerns about the outlook for demand are a key factor limiting the desire for companies to raise prices further, a more benign cost backdrop has also helped the situation.
  • The big disinflationary influence should come from housing over the next couple of quarters.

Growth financial business arrow money coin on increase earnings 3d background with economy market investment finance banking profit or success cash stack currency of wealth graph price value strategy.

Lemon_tm

By James Knightley, Chief International Economist

After encouraging inflation data in early summer, progress stalled in August and September amid robust consumer activity. But with tighter financial and credit conditions set to weigh further on corporate pricing power, supplemented by slowing rents

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.37K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.