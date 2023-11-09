Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 11:53 PM ETZurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY), ZFSVF
Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCQX:ZURVY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Hocking - Head, IR & Rating Agency Management

Mario Greco - Group CEO

George Quinn - Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Sinclair - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Michael Huttner - Berenberg

Peter Eliot - Kepler Cheuvreux

Andrew Ritchie - Autonomous

Will Hardcastle - UBS

William Hawkins - KBW

Dominic O'Mahony - BNP Paribas

Ismael Dabo - Morgan Stanley

Vinit Malhotra - Mediobanca

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Zurich Insurance Group Q3 Results 2023 Conference Call. I am Shari, the Chorus Call operator. [Operator Instructions] And the conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Jon Hocking, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Hocking

Thank you, and good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to Zurich Insurance Group's nine-month 2023 results Q&A call. On the call today is our group CFO, George Quinn. Before I hand over to George for some introductory remarks, just a reminder, when we get to the Q&A session, if you could keep to two questions each, that would be much appreciated. Thank you.

George Quinn

Thanks, Jon, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Before we get to the questions, I just want to make a few initial remarks. The Farmers Exchanges continue to take the proactive steps that are necessary to improve underwriting outcomes and rebuild the surplus position of the exchanges. And we see early signs that the impact of underwriting actions and the achieved rate earning through are having the desired impact on the combined ratio. The Exchanges' ex cat combined ratio declined for the fourth consecutive quarter.

