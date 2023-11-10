Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bears Roam Wild During Earnings Season, Highlighting 2 Tech Platform Firms With Preliminary Reports

Nov. 10, 2023 12:05 AM ETGOOG, GOOGL, INTU, JKHY
Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
122 Followers

Summary

  • Earnings season has been one the bulls would like to forget with selling pressure being put on companies beating estimates and those missing.
  • Profitability outlooks have been less than stellar as CEO trepidation remains the theme.
  • Two fintech companies grabbed our attention for preliminary earnings announcements, both with full reports due out this month.

Bear market is ahead

honglouwawa

October lived up to its billing as being among the most volatile months on the calendar. What began as a light-volatility correction at the start of August gradually escalated into more broad-based selling, with some of the market's year-to-date leaders

This article was written by

Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
122 Followers
Wall Street Horizon provides institutional traders and investors with the most accurate and comprehensive forward-looking event data including earnings calendars, dividend dates, option expiration dates, splits, investor conferences and more. Covering 9,500 companies worldwide, we offer more than 40 corporate event types via a range of delivery options. By keeping clients apprised of critical market-moving events and event revisions, our data empowers financial professionals to take advantage of or avoid the ensuing volatility.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG--
Alphabet Inc.
GOOGL--
Alphabet Inc.
INTU--
Intuit Inc.
JKHY--
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.