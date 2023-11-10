Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 10, 2023 12:52 AM ETTutor Perini Corporation (TPC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.97K Followers

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jorge Casado - VP of IR

Ronald Tutor - Chairman and CEO

Gary Smalley - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Steven Fisher - UBS

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Tutor Perini Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is John, and I will be your coordinator for today. All participants are currently in a listen-only mode. Following management’s prepared remarks, we will be opening the call for a question-and-answer session. As a reminder this conference call is being recorded for replay purposes. [Operator Instructions]

And I will now turn the conference over to your host for today Mr. Jorge Casado, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please proceed.

Jorge Casado

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. With us are Ronald Tutor, Chairman and CEO; and Gary Smalley, Executive Vice President and CFO.

Before we discuss our results, I will remind everyone that during this call we will be making forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current assessment of existing trends and information. There is an inherent risk that our actual results could differ materially. You can find our disclosures about risk factors that could potentially contribute to such differences in our Form 10-Q, which we will be filing today, and in our most recent Form 10-K, which we filed on March 15, 2023. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether due to new information, future events or otherwise other than as required by law.

Thank you and I will now turn the call over to Ronald Tutor.

Ronald Tutor

Thank you, Jorge, and thank you all for joining us.

We delivered mixed results for the third quarter

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TPC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TPC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.