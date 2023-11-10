Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wynn Resorts Reports Strong Q3 2023 Results: Initiating A Buy

Nov. 10, 2023 2:20 AM ETWynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)
Blue Chip Portfolios profile picture
Blue Chip Portfolios
942 Followers

Summary

  • Wynn Resorts reported strong Q3 2023 results which beat analyst expectations.
  • Despite the positive earnings surprise, WYNN shares are trading lower in after-hours trading which presents a buying opportunity.
  • The Company's UAE Wynn Al Marjan Island represents a significant growth opportunity over the long-term.
  • Wynn Resorts is trading at a market multiple but has better than market long-term growth potential.
  • I am initiating WYNN with a buy rating.

Wynn luxury resorts in Las Vegas

Alina555

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) reported strong Q3 2023 results that topped analyst estimates. Additionally the company announced that it repurchased 596,948 shares of common stock during the quarter at an average price of $94.11 per share.

Given the strong earnings

This article was written by

Blue Chip Portfolios profile picture
Blue Chip Portfolios
942 Followers
Blue Chip Portfolios is an investment publication company founded and managed by Sam Pollack. He is a seasoned investor with 18 years of investing experience. Sam is a CFA Charterholder and received his MBA at NYU Stern. His experience includes working at PIMCO where he helped manage fundamental and systematic strategies across hedge fund and mutual fund portfolios, time spent working at Greenhill in the restructuring and financing advisory group, and internships during the early part of his career with Greycourt & Co and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.Blue Chip Portfolios is also the publisher of the Blue Chip Portfolio's Newsletter on Beehiiv

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WYNN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WYNN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WYNN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.