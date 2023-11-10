Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Value's U-Turn

Nov. 10, 2023 7:30 AM ETMSFT, XOM, DIA, CDL, DVY, IWD, VTV, PWV, IVE, SDY, PRF, PFM, FDL, FVD, DHS, DTD, DLN, RPV, VYM, FTA, PKW, MGV, IWX, HDV, VLU, QDF, CDC, QLC, DJD, KNG, IUS, RWL, FLV, IUSV, SPYV, ILCV, SCHV, VOOV, VONV, DGRO, SPLV, SPVM, SCHD, SDOG, SPHD, QDEF, FNDB, FNDX, VLUE, RDIV, NOBL, RDVY, WBIF, WBIG, ROUS, LRGF, OUSA, SPVU, SPYD, LVHD, ESGS, FDVV, FDRR, FVAL, NULV, COWZ, VSMV, EDOW, MAGA, EQRR, SPDV, CLRG, JVAL, DIVB, ULVM, VALQ, QDIV, AUSF, SURE, DURA, SSPY, REVS, RAFE, ABEQ, SIXA, SIXH, BUFF, CFCV, FBCV, TEQI, ALTL, LOPP, PVAL, FUNL, MBOX, KVLE, TRPL, QDPL, DIVZ, AIVL, WTV, FV, QQQ, IVW, IWF, VUG, PWB, FPX, PDP, RPG, FTC, MGK, IWY, FVC, SFY, QQH, FDG, IQM, ILCG, SPYG, ONEQ, IUSG, QQEW, QQXT, SCHG, VOOG, VONG, SPGP, QQQE, GURU, MMTM, CACG, MTUM, FBGX, STLG, PTNQ, SPMO, LEAD, MILN, FDMO, TTAC, GVIP, NULG, LRGE, AIEQ, JMOM, TMFC, QGRO, SFYF, AMOM, QRFT, DWAW, NJAN, DWUS, FBCG, TCHP, TGRW, QQQM, RORO, ENTR, PLDR, PFUT, PGRO, ATFV, KNGS, GK, QPX, LCG, SXQG, FGRO, FMAG, MMLG, GGRW, XDQQ, DFNV
FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
814 Followers

Summary

  • Value went through the longest and deepest dry spell in history from 2007 to summer of 2020. Depends how you define value.
  • As a value investor, obviously that puts our company through a ringer and it has us challenging and testing our own assumptions.
  • Growth stocks are more expensive. They're better companies and they deserve a premium multiple.

Businessman analyzing company"s financial balance sheet working with digital augmented reality graphics. Businessman calculates financial data for long-term investment.

Thapana Onphalai

Rob Arnott, Founder and Chairman, Research Affiliates

Interviewed by Jamie MacDonald, ex-portfolio manager, Point 72

Jamie: Rob, I want to talk about Research Affiliates and the products you have on offer. But before we do that, we've spoken about growth

This article was written by

FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
814 Followers
A leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions with multi-asset capabilities FTSE Russell's solutions offer a true representation of global markets across asset classes, styles, and strategies. Our global perspective is underpinned by specialist knowledge gained from developing local solutions and understanding client needs around the world. FTSE Russell is a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), and is a unit of the Information Services Division.FTSE Russell’s expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers. ETF providers, and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.The Yield Book analytical insights With the recent addition of The Yield Book business, FTSE Russell extends its expertise in analytics to a highly respected analytics platform that serves approximately 350 institutions globally including investment management firms, banks, central banks, insurance companies, pension funds, broker-dealers, hedge funds and investment management firms. The Yield Book offers analytical insights into a broad array of fixed income instruments with specific focus on mortgage, government, corporate and derivative securities.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSFT--
Microsoft Corporation
XOM--
Exxon Mobil Corporation
DIA--
SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust
CDL--
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
DVY--
iShares Select Dividend ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.