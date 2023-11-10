ArtEvent ET/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund's stated objective is "to track the investment results of an index composed of U.K. equities." The fund offers exposure to large and mid-sized companies that are based in the United Kingdom.

In Q3, I took a look at Britain's economy (and EWU by extension) and got a bit concerned with what I saw. I felt it was enough to take some chips off the table and downgrade my outlook. In hindsight, this was the right move:

Given this weakness and the uptick in both equity and bond volatility over the past few months, I thought it was time to take another look at EWU. Simply, I - and I imagine most other investors too - are beginning to plan for 2024 and equity positioning is a big part in that.

With this mindset, I think there is merit to dipping my toes back in to EWU. The United Kingdom certainly has its problems - it is not all bows and roses right now. But from an investment standpoint, a lot of this negativity is being baked in to current valuations. This makes funds like EWU look especially cheap, and to me it is cheap enough to warrant building on my position. I will explain why I feel this way in detail below.

Valuation Gap Is Extreme

To start, I am going to talk valuations. As my followers know I am primarily a US-focused equity investor. The S&P 500, Dow Jones, and the NASDAQ make up a substantial portion of my portfolio. This has been true since my investment career began twenty years ago - and it will likely remain the case for the next twenty. However, in years like 2023 when US indices perform strongly, that leads me to diversify. Simply, I don't want my portfolio getting too concentrated (or more so than it already is) and use opportunities to buy non-US developed stocks after US stocks have had a momentum swing. This keeps me balanced and offers peace of mind.

Of course, buying "non-US stocks" doesn't automatically translate to buying British equities or EWU. There are a host of factors that come in to play. I have written favorably about Canada, mainland Europe, and Australia in the past, and all those options warrant some consideration when moving outside US borders. This brings me to the UK. Why consider it now?

A fundamental reason has to do with its valuation - both in relation to its own trading history and that of its peers. The bottom-line is the UK equity market is cheap based on P/E ratios, the UK is well below its median trading range and sharply cheaper than US markets:

In fairness, this has been the case for some time. The UK has looked "cheap" since Brexit. But the level of spread here is really getting my attention. The UK (and therefore EWU which is made up of large and mid-cap British companies) trading for almost half what the US is trading at. And it is noticeably cheaper than Japan and Europe too.

This really grabs my attention as I begin positioning for the new year. I believe investors are going to begin to have the same realization as me very soon, and I want to front-run that value-based rotation that I expect to see when 2023 ends and 2024 begins. Getting in now seems early enough to get in front of the herd.

Diversification Is A Benefit

Looking in to EWU more carefully, I see another fundamental reason why I like this exposure in both the short and long-term. This is because it helps to compliment my US-centric portfolio due to its different sector weightings. While the US market (as measured by the S&P 500) is overweight Info Tech and Health Care, the British-based EWU has a different composition:

Fund Top 3 Sectors Combined Weighting EWU Consumer Staples, Financials, Energy 51% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Info Tech, Health Care, Financials 53% Click to enlarge

Obviously there is some overlap with the Financials piece. But the good news there is there are different banks/institutions given their locality. This is more useful than moving from one US-focused ETF to another, which will probably have the same exact US banks within the portfolio. This makes a fund like EWU more useful when trying to broadly diversify - you get a different region's exposure and different underlying companies.

Expectations Are Low

My next topic is a bit contrarian and has to do with future expectations. Not surprisingly, expectations are quite low for the UK at the moment. In fact, the IMF's recent pulse report shows that the organization expects the UK to come in dead last with respect to economic growth next year:

Doesn't sound too good - and shouldn't come as too big a surprise given the valuation story I discussed earlier. This begs the question - why would this be considered "good"?

Well, it isn't really "good" from an economic or consumer perspective. But it has the potential to be good from an investor perspective. What I mean is, with expectations this low, the UK economy won't have to do much in terms of positives in order to clear the bar. This means that economists and investors are currently quite bearish on the UK - and that is precisely the time I want to be investing. I don't want to wait until the turnaround has already happened, I want to give in before that. And with sentiment very negative, it seems like now is as good a time as any.

Brighter Days Ahead For The Consumer?

I will now shift to a discussion of the UK consumer. This is an important component for economic growth, but also for EWU's overall performance. As noted earlier, EWU is heavily invested in Consumer Staples companies. Once we consider Consumer Discretionary, we see the fund has roughly one-quarter of its assets tied directly to the British consumer:

What I takeaway from this is that if one is going to buy EWU, they better have a reasonably positive outlook on British households before doing so.

The leads me to question how anyone could be optimistic on British consumers - or any consumer for that matter - given economic worries and persistent inflation. How can one find a buy argument for an ETF exposed to a wary consumer?

The answer lies in the data, which has been encouraging of late. Point number one is that headline inflation has been coming down in Britain. This is a welcome relief for households struggling with rising costs over the past two years. Further, the labor market still remains tight, giving workers more negotiating power over wages. This has led to an increase in wages that now puts real wage increases in positive territory:

Having real incomes turn positive is a sharp divergence from the last two years. It will support consumer-oriented sectors because households will now have more "real" money - in essence a higher level of purchasing power because all their wage gains are no longer being eaten up by inflation. Further, the trend on inflation has been pushing downward fairly consistently over the prior few months. If that continues, real wage gains will march higher still, providing a solid tailwind for a large chunk of EWU's portfolio.

Be Careful of Emerging Markets

My final point moves beyond British borders. But I think it is relevant because it helps to explain to readers why I still prefer developed market exposure when I look overseas. As I mentioned, I do own shares in Canadian companies right now, and have held European and Australian equities in the past as well. I say this because I don't see a strategy where it is "Britain and done" with respect to diversification. There are other avenues to pursue to move outside the US that are just as relevant.

But, importantly, my followers know I am developed-market only at this time. I tend to shy away from emerging markets in most climates, and this is certainly one of them. I simply see a heightened risk environment that makes me reluctant to take on this exposure. And I am not alone. When it comes to emerging markets as an asset class, China dominates many of the popular funds to place this space. And this is one country that investors are fleeing. In fact, foreign direct investment turned negative last quarter, a sharp shift from what we have seen in prior years:

Of course, readers could take this as a contrarian signal, but I am not so sure that will pan out. China has been a victim of "de-coupling" as developed governments in North America and Europe are re-thinking their strategic partnership with this country. This has led to a renewed focus on supply chains and manufacturing ties, with a number of nations able and willing to make up the difference.

Let us take the US as an example. After years of more aggressive rhetoric and tariffs, imports from China have decreased dramatically. But, rather than seeing total imports as a whole decline, the US has simply found other nations to import goods from:

This relates back to EWU because it helps to show what I am avoiding as much as what I am buying. As I mentioned, I want some non-US exposure. But EWU fits the bucket better than other themes such as EM (and China specifically) because the UK is a nation who has a favorable relationship with the US and that is not going to change any time soon. By contrast, China, and other nations around the world, are seeing relations deteriorate with the US. This makes investment in Chinese equities higher risk and the potential reward very clouded. EWU, on the other hand, has a potential for equity upside without all the geo-political risk.

Bottom Line

EWU has seen some weakness since my last review when I got cautious on the fund. There are legitimate reasons for this. Economic growth is expected to be weak next week, Brexit risks remain in-focus, and an election looms large in 2024. While none of these are great to hear, the reality is much of these risks are baked in to share prices going forward. I know this because British equities have valuations well below their normal trading range, and well below what other developed markets are trading at. That signals a contrarian buy sign for me - similar to what I saw at the end of 2022. Had investors bought in at that time, they would have been very pleased:

I am not suggesting another 20% pop going forward, but I am suggesting that similarities exist today that existed back when I last got bullish on EWU. This past performance helps convince me that an upgrade to "buy" makes sense here. Therefore, I would suggest my followers give this idea some thought at this time.