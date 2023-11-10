Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hermes: Q3 Numbers Show Peak Outperformance Over LVMH Is Behind Us

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
1.47K Followers

Summary

  • Hermès reported industry-leading third-quarter results, yet showed that it isn't immune to the luxury sector slowdown.
  • The company's ultra-luxury focus means it won't benefit as much from a recovery in aspirational consumer demand compared to LVMH.
  • Hermès shares are still trading at high valuations relative to history, while LVMH is trading at historically low multiples.
  • I estimate that Hermès' peak outperformance is behind us, and expect the gap to begin to narrow.
  • I reiterate Hermès as a Hold, and LVMH as a Buy.

Night view of a Hermes store in in Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li in Chengdu downtown, China.

Fanliso

Hermès (OTCPK:HESAF) (OTCPK:HESAY) once again announced sector-best Q3-23 growth that exceeded expectations, yet even this luxury leader is starting to show signs of slowing down.

Revenues totaled €3.4B in the quarter, reflecting 7.3% reported growth, and 15.6% growth at constant exchange rates, a significant deceleration

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
1.47K Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LVMHF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HESAF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HESAF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HESAF
--
HESAY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.