The Trade Desk Q3 Earnings: Uncertain Growth Trajectory (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- The Trade Desk delivers a negative surprise with unappetizing guidance for Q4, raising concerns about its growth outlook.
- The company highlights partnerships with major retailers and the growth potential in the retail media sector and connected TV.
- TTD's revenue growth rates are decelerating, leading to a negative impact on its profitability and questioning its valuation.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) delivers investors a rare negative surprise. This stock was deemed immune to competitive pressures and had been on a tear in 2023.
And as long as the share price was going up, nobody was going to be asking difficult questions about the investment. But now that the company has delivered unappetizing guidance for Q4, all of a sudden all those pesky considerations that investors had but weren't voicing now abound in a clamor.
According to my estimates, TTD stock is priced at 27x forward EBITDA. A multiple that is too high for a stock that will struggle to grow in the low-20s% in 2024.
Quick Recap
In my previous analysis, I said:
Given where expectations are, I believe that paying more than 45x this year's EBITDA for The Trade Desk doesn't leave new investors with much upside potential. Amongst advertisers, I see several more compelling investment opportunities.
The reference I was making at the time was to AppLovin (APP), a stock that I've been recommending since 15 August 2023. Its performance is flat since my recommendation. Not the best return for a stock, of course, but the best of its peer group to the best of my knowledge.
The Trade Desk's Near-Term Prospects
TTD highlights partnerships with major retailers like Walmart, Albertsons, Walgreens, and Dollar General. The company envisions continued growth in the retail media sector, with retailers leveraging data to help global brands sell products more effectively. The trend involves retailers adopting bold strategies, spurred by economic pressures, leading to mutually beneficial outcomes for TTD, retailers, and advertisers.
In the realm of connected TV (''CTV''), TTD anticipates sustained growth due to the increasing choices available to consumers in the streaming world.
In line with its custom, TTD describes the role of programmatic advertising in supporting content providers' growth, especially as consumers seek more affordable alternatives for accessing quality content. TTD emphasizes the significance of ad-funded models, highlighting Disney's (DIS) and Netflix's (NFLX) recent path, asserting that the key to sustaining revenue growth lies in making ads more relevant. The adoption of Unified ID 2.0 (UID2) is seen as a crucial step in achieving this relevance in a cookie-less world.
OpenPath, TTD's initiative, plays a vital role in providing a direct route for publishers to connect with the platform. This is particularly beneficial for connected TV, creating a cleaner supply chain and enhancing the overall integrity of the ecosystem.
Recall, OpenPath makes it easier for publishers to work with The Trade Desk, giving them a direct route to make their ad space available on the platform. This can be especially beneficial for publishers in the connected TV space, ensuring a cleaner and more direct supply chain for their advertising inventory.
That's the bull case described. Now, let's turn to discussing The Trade Desk's financials.
Revenue Growth Rates Decelerating
TTD guides for about 20% CAGR for Q4. CEO Jeff Green used its earnings call to highlight the underlying reality that for the past several years The Trade Desk has been able to deliver impressive growth rates, even as the rest of its peer groups saw their market shares compress.
This is undoubtedly true. Nevertheless, the fact is that TTD isn't immune to underlying vicissitudes of the market, and it had been carrying a premium on its stock on the expectation that it was immune.
What's even more disconcerting is that Q4 should have been up against easier comparables with the prior year, and that's what negatively surprised investors.
Naturally, looking out into 2024, it now appears that analysts may have been too bullish on their consensus revenue estimates.
As we went into the earnings results, the expectation was that TTD would grow by at least the mid-20s% CAGR. And now?
Now, I suspect that low-20s% CAGR is a much more realistic figure. And this reinforces the underlying bearish argument that The Trade Desk's growth rates are decelerating.
TTD Valuation -- 27x Forward EBITDA
In my previous analysis, I said:
We now know that H1 2023 saw The Trade Desk deliver $288 million EBITDA, slightly higher than my prior estimate. And we also see that The Trade Desk guides for at least $185 million for Q3, so, let's assume that the final figure will come in at $205 million.
Altogether, I suspect this will mean that The Trade Desk will report around $830 million of EBITDA in 2023. Slightly higher than I had previously estimated. (Emphasis added)
The problem that TTD now has is one of negative operating leverage. When its revenues were growing very fast, all the excess topline growth dropped to the bottom line as EBITDA.
But now that TTD is expected to grow at a slower clip than many, myself included previously estimated, this means that its underlying profitability will be even more meaningfully impacted.
Case in point, even a small amount of deceleration, even in just the final quarter of the year can have a lopsided impact on TTD's full year 2023 EBITDA.
According to its latest guidance, it now appears that TTD will probably end up reporting about $790 million of EBITDA in 2023, down from my previous estimate of $830 million.
That being said, TTD is always conservative with its guidance, so let's assume that TTD actually delivers about $800 million of EBITDA.
This now leaves TTD priced at 35x this year's EBITDA. Let's assume that TTD will grow its EBITDA by around 20% in 2024. This would make TTD likely to deliver $1 billion of EBITDA, thereby pricing its stock at 27x forward EBITDA.
I don't believe this valuation is justified, not when there's a realistic concern that TTD could be struggling to grow even the low-20s% CAGR.
The Bottom Line
The Trade Desk faces a challenging landscape marked by competitive pressures and a valuation that appears disconnected from the realities of its growth outlook.
The recent negative surprise in growth rates brings to the fore concerns about its future performance. The premium attached to its stock, once justified by robust growth, now seems precarious as the market dynamics evolve.
Altogether, I don't believe TTD should be valued at 27x forward EBITDA when its peers are priced below 20x EBITDA. Particularly since it now appears that The Trade Desk isn't likely to grow higher than 20% to the low 20s% CAGR in 2024.
Strong Investment Potential
My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.
I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.
Investing Made EASY
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
- Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
- Check out members' reviews.
- High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
- The place where value is everything.
This article was written by
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira is an energy specialist whose primary focus is capitalizing on “the Great Energy Transition” - the confluence of decarbonization, digitalization with AI, and deglobalization - to achieve greater investment returns. Through his 9+ years analyzing countless companies, Michael has accumulated outstanding professional experience in the energy sector and a following of over 40K on Seeking Alpha.Michael is the leader of the investing group Deep Value Returns. Features of the group include: Insights through his concentrated portfolio of value stocks, timely updates on stock picks, a weekly webinar for live advice, and "hand-holding" as-needed for new and experienced investors alike. Deep Value Returns also has an active, vibrant, and kind community easily accessible via chat. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Michael is long APP. Deep Value Returns recommends APP.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments