HubSpot: Time To Put Back On The Watch List (Rating Upgrade)

Nov. 10, 2023 4:34 AM ETHubSpot, Inc. (HUBS)
Gary Alexander
Summary

  • HubSpot's stock initially spiked after strong Q3 results but faded due to valuation concerns.
  • Despite a 40%+ gain year to date, the stock is down over 25% from mid-summer highs.
  • HUBS has strong fundamentals, including a "pull" marketing approach and a "Rule of 40" operating approach.
  • Recommend waiting until the stock hits ~$360 before diving in.

View of the Hubspot office and other buildings in Dublin, Ireland

Wirestock

Amid sharp interest rate volatility this earnings season, stocks have seen wide swings in beats and misses this quarter. HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is one such example: the SMB-oriented sales software company initially spiked after reporting strong Q3 results that featured

With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

