One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 10, 2023 4:18 AM ETOne Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS)
One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Knowles - President and Chief Executive Officer

John Morrison - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Kinstlinger - Alliance Global Partners

David Williams - Benchmark

Joe Gomes - NOBLE Capital

Max Michaelis - Lake Street Capital

Operator

Good day and thank you for joining us today to discuss One Stop Systems’ Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended September 30, 2023. With us today are the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Knowles; and its Chief Financial Officer, John Morrison. [Operator Instructions]

Before we conclude this call, I will provide some important information regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during this call. I would like to remind everyone that the call will be recorded and made available for replay in the Investors section of the company’s website.

Now I would like to turn the call over to OSS President and CEO, Mike Knowles. Sir, please go ahead.

Mike Knowles

Thank you, Morgan, and good afternoon, everyone. I’ve successfully completed my first full quarter as CEO, and I’m pleased with the building momentum and confidence in the rugged Edge processing market. We are well positioned for future growth at OSS. My engagement with customers and participation in global trade shows over this past quarter reaffirmed our unique position in the robust growth markets driven by artificial intelligence and sensor fusion, particularly in rugged high-performance compute demand at the Edge. In many instances, OSS is recognized as an expert in these markets. And in fact, in October, I participated on a panel at the aerospace event in Washington, D.C. regarding the technical demand for high-performance compute for artificial intelligence applications in commercial and defense markets.

In Q3, we secured several significant

Comments

