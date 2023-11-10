Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PFIX: Leveraged Short On Long Bonds, Time To Divest

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.97K Followers

Summary

  • The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an ETF that aims to hedge against higher 20-year rates and profit from fixed income volatility.
  • The fund exhibits the pay-off profile of a 3x treasury bear fund, and has closely tracked the Direxion Daily 20+ Yr Trsy Bear 3x ETF (TMV).
  • The thesis argues that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to raise rates further, and long-term rates are expected to decrease.
  • After a 34% gain this year on the back of higher rates, the fund is set for significant loses if 20-year rates go down by 100 bps in the next 12 months.

Collage of hands reaching up with colourful dots in background

We Are

Thesis

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) is an exchange traded fund from the Simplify family. So far the products analyzed from this asset manager tend to be on the complex side and a retail investor

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.97K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PFIX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PFIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.