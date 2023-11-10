Wall Street Breakfast: High Alert

High alert

Ransomware attacks are on the rise, posing new challenges to companies, businesses and entities in an age when nearly everything is done online. New technologies, open banking and the expansion of remote transactions have all made the task of cybersecurity even more critical, and those that fail to meet the moment can risk their entire systems. Another wakeup call this week showed the extent of the potential disruptions, with a ransomware attack on the world's largest bank interrupting settlements in the U.S. Treasury market.



What happened? Sources say that LockBit, a notorious cyber group with ties to Russia, infected the Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, one of the globe's biggest banks by assets. While the market's overall functioning remained intact, the cyber attack prevented swathes of Treasury transactions from clearing and prompted deals to be rerouted. Bloomberg even reported that trades "traversed Manhattan on a USB stick," with the ICBC forced to send the "required settlement details to those parties by a messenger carrying a thumb drive to limit the damage."



"We are aware of the cyber security issue and are in regular contact with key financial sector participants, in addition to federal regulators," declared a spokesperson at the U.S. Treasury Department. "We continue to monitor the situation."



Not the first time: Suspected perpetrator Lockbit has also been linked to hits on Boeing (BA), while there have been other recent attacks and ransoms paid by Clorox (CLX), Caesars (CZR) and MGM Resorts (MGM). The latest cyber incident at ICBC, an institution deemed systemically important by the Financial Stability Board, will be on the radar of the entire financial system, especially given its impact on the liquidity of U.S. Treasuries. According to cybersecurity firm Corvus Insurance, ransomware attacks have nearly doubled in the first three quarters of this year, compared with the same period in 2022.

Meta moves

Meta Platforms (META) is eyeing a return to China, 14 years after Facebook was banned in the country. The firm inked a preliminary deal with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) to sell a lower-priced version of its virtual-reality headset Quest in China, with sales expected to start late next year. The deal would allow Meta to compete with TikTok-owner Bytedance (BDNCE), which makes the VR headset Pico. In other news, U.S. Amazon (AMZN) shoppers can now directly buy products from Facebook and Instagram ads, a feature that will likely boost Meta's ad revenue, similar to Pinterest's (PINS) Amazon Ads partnership. (2 comments)

Hawkish comments

The S&P 500's (SP500) eight-day winning streak has come to an end following hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and a disappointing government debt auction. It would have been the benchmark index's largest streak since 2004 and the 32nd such feat since 1928. Powell warned that the FOMC was "not confident" it had achieved a level of sufficiently restrictive monetary policy and it wouldn't hesitate on further tightening if warranted. Following the speech, JPMorgan said his comments were a reminder that the Fed still has a tightening bias, while SA analyst Leo Nelissen feels that, "Powell just told the markets to calm it with the dovish expectations." (101 comments)

Union support

Following the wins at the Detroit Three, President Biden said he fully supports efforts by the United Auto Workers to unionize other carmakers - like Tesla (TSLA), Toyota (TM) and Honda (HMC). Polls currently show that a higher percentage (65%-72%) of Americans support unions than five years ago. Toyota has said the decision to unionize is ultimately made by its team members, and while analysts largely agree that Tesla will not be unionized, it would likely have to raise wages to some degree to stay competitive. UAW President Shawn Fain expects the next labor contract negotiating round in 2028 to include 5-6 automakers, but the road to that target could be very bumpy. (28 comments)