Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wall Street Breakfast: High Alert

Nov. 10, 2023 7:29 AM ET3 Comments
Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.75M Followers

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.

Getty Images

High alert

Ransomware attacks are on the rise, posing new challenges to companies, businesses and entities in an age when nearly everything is done online. New technologies, open banking and the expansion of remote transactions have all made the task of cybersecurity even more critical, and those that fail to meet the moment can risk their entire systems. Another wakeup call this week showed the extent of the potential disruptions, with a ransomware attack on the world's largest bank interrupting settlements in the U.S. Treasury market.

What happened? Sources say that LockBit, a notorious cyber group with ties to Russia, infected the Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, one of the globe's biggest banks by assets. While the market's overall functioning remained intact, the cyber attack prevented swathes of Treasury transactions from clearing and prompted deals to be rerouted. Bloomberg even reported that trades "traversed Manhattan on a USB stick," with the ICBC forced to send the "required settlement details to those parties by a messenger carrying a thumb drive to limit the damage."

"We are aware of the cyber security issue and are in regular contact with key financial sector participants, in addition to federal regulators," declared a spokesperson at the U.S. Treasury Department. "We continue to monitor the situation."

Not the first time: Suspected perpetrator Lockbit has also been linked to hits on Boeing (BA), while there have been other recent attacks and ransoms paid by Clorox (CLX), Caesars (CZR) and MGM Resorts (MGM). The latest cyber incident at ICBC, an institution deemed systemically important by the Financial Stability Board, will be on the radar of the entire financial system, especially given its impact on the liquidity of U.S. Treasuries. According to cybersecurity firm Corvus Insurance, ransomware attacks have nearly doubled in the first three quarters of this year, compared with the same period in 2022.

Meta moves

Meta Platforms (META) is eyeing a return to China, 14 years after Facebook was banned in the country. The firm inked a preliminary deal with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) to sell a lower-priced version of its virtual-reality headset Quest in China, with sales expected to start late next year. The deal would allow Meta to compete with TikTok-owner Bytedance (BDNCE), which makes the VR headset Pico. In other news, U.S. Amazon (AMZN) shoppers can now directly buy products from Facebook and Instagram ads, a feature that will likely boost Meta's ad revenue, similar to Pinterest's (PINS) Amazon Ads partnership. (2 comments)

Hawkish comments

The S&P 500's (SP500) eight-day winning streak has come to an end following hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and a disappointing government debt auction. It would have been the benchmark index's largest streak since 2004 and the 32nd such feat since 1928. Powell warned that the FOMC was "not confident" it had achieved a level of sufficiently restrictive monetary policy and it wouldn't hesitate on further tightening if warranted. Following the speech, JPMorgan said his comments were a reminder that the Fed still has a tightening bias, while SA analyst Leo Nelissen feels that, "Powell just told the markets to calm it with the dovish expectations." (101 comments)

Union support

Following the wins at the Detroit Three, President Biden said he fully supports efforts by the United Auto Workers to unionize other carmakers - like Tesla (TSLA), Toyota (TM) and Honda (HMC). Polls currently show that a higher percentage (65%-72%) of Americans support unions than five years ago. Toyota has said the decision to unionize is ultimately made by its team members, and while analysts largely agree that Tesla will not be unionized, it would likely have to raise wages to some degree to stay competitive. UAW President Shawn Fain expects the next labor contract negotiating round in 2028 to include 5-6 automakers, but the road to that target could be very bumpy. (28 comments)

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan -0.2%. Hong Kong -1.8%. China -0.5%. India +0.1%.
In Europe, at midday, London -1.3%. Paris -1.2%. Frankfurt -0.8%.
Futures at 7:00, Dow +0.1%. S&P -0.1%. Nasdaq -0.3%. Crude +1.1% to $76.57. Gold -0.9% to $1,952.10. Bitcoin +0.7% to $37,063.
Ten-year Treasury Yield unchanged at 4.64%.

Today's Economic Calendar

7:30 Fed's Logan's Speech
9:00 Fed's Bostic: "Economic Mobility and Challenges in the Community"
10:00 Consumer Sentiment
1:00 PM Baker Hughes Rig Count
2:00 PM Treasury Statement

Companies reporting earnings today »

What else is happening...

ChatGPT slowly dents Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) search dominance.

Nvidia (NVDA) plans to announce 3 new chips for Chinese market.

Apple (AAPL) faces potential setback in €13B tax order case in EU.

Plug Power (PLUG) plunges as losses mount amid supply woes.

Trade Desk (TTD) slides 28% after conservative sales forecast.

Palladium prices dip below $1,000 for the first time since 2018.

BlackRock's (BLK) plan for ethereum (ETH-USD) ETF is confirmed.

Iridium (IRDM) tumbles as Qualcomm (QCOM) kills satellite deal.

Groupon (GRPN) plummets on sales decline, 2024 revenue outlook.

Hawaiian Electric (HE) will delay quarterly filings due to Maui fire fund.

This article was written by

Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.75M Followers
Wall Street Breakfast, Seeking Alpha's flagship daily business news summary, is a one-page summary that gives you a rapid overview of the day's key financial news. It's designed for easy readability on the site or by email (including on mobile devices), and is published before 7:30 AM ET every market day. Wall Street Breakfast readership of over 3.4 million includes many from the investment-banking and fund-management industries. Sign up here to receive the Wall Street Breakfast in your inbox every business day: http://seekingalpha.com/account/email_preferences Podcast RSS feed: https://www.spreaker.com/show/5725002/episodes/feed

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

r
rwg45
Today, 8:12 AM
Comments (794)
Attacking the largest bank in China might turn out to be fatal. Bye-bye, LockBit.
pftthree profile picture
pftthree
Today, 7:54 AM
Premium
Comments (1.38K)
What I heard J.Pow say was a repeat of what he said the first time, 'no confidence.' I am amazed at the way it gets twisted, in minutes. The comments right after are a contortion attempt. What did you hear, really? What are you doing differently? I am gonna floor it on corrections. Have a great day, Y'all!
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
Today, 7:30 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.32K)
Dear Readers,

We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here - seekingalpha.com/... - to join the separate political discussion.

Purely political comments on this Wall Street Breakfast article will be removed by moderators.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.