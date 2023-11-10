Bjoern Wylezich/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Vancouver-based Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) released its third-quarter 2023 results on November 11, 2023.

Note: I have been covering PAAS regularly, quarterly, since June 2019. This article is an update to my previous August 13, 2023, piece.

Michael Steinmann, Chief Executive Officer of Pan American, said in the conference call:

I'm happy to report that we have integrated the four new operations into Pan American's organization and advanced on streamlining the new company with the sale of non-core assets. We have also reorganized the Yamana Latin American regional offices in line with focusing support to the mine operations and continuing to enhance corporate oversight, leadership, systems policies and procedures by taking advantages of substantial synergies and business improvement opportunities.

Recall that Pan American Silver finalized the acquisition of Yamana Gold, which included four producing mines, on March 31, 2023. Following the Yamaha takeover, PAAS has grown in prominence and established a solid foothold in South America. Through synergies related to the integration of the Yamana assets, PAAS anticipates capturing an additional $40 million to $60 million in annual savings.

Details are provided below.

PAAS Assets Map Preceding Presentation (PAAS August Presentation)

The company has indicated a 2023 guidance of 870K-970K gold ounces and 21.0Moz-23.0Moz silver with AISC for the gold segment between $1,275 and $1,425 per gold ounce and $14 and $16 per silver ounce.

PAAS 2023 Guidance (PAAS Presentation)

Additionally, the business sold of a few non-core assets in November, 2023:

PAAS sold for $475 million in cash its 56.25% stake in the MARA project in Argentina.

in cash its 56.25% stake in the MARA project in Argentina. PAAS sold its 92.3% stake in Peru's Morococha Mine for $25 million in cash.

in cash. PAAS received $45.55 million in cash for its 57.75% stake in Chile's Agua de la Falda project.

Michael Steinmann, Chief Executive Officer of Pan American, said in the conference call:

In Q3, we completed the sale of our interest in the MARA project in Argentina and the Morococha mine in Peru. And on Monday, we completed the sale of our interest in Agua de la Falda project in Chile... ... it is important to remember that we retain future upside on both the MARA and the Agua de la Falda projects to the precious and base metal royalties we retained with the strong counterparties in those projects.

1-3Q23 Results Snapshot (Note: All numbers are in US dollars unless specified otherwise.)

PAAS reported a loss per diluted share of $0.06, or $21.80 million, in the third quarter of 2023.

Pan American Silver's revenues were up 81.9% year-over-year to $616.3 million in 3Q23.

The company said the consolidated silver and gold production in 3Q23 was within the guidance range. Gold production was 244.2K Au Oz, and silver production was 5,687 Ag Koz.

With the expectation that both silver and gold output will fall within the lower end of the ranges, Pan American Silver reiterated its annual forecast ranges for 2023.

PAAS Consolidated Results 3Q23 (PAAS Presentation)

2: Investment Thesis

PAAS is still a good long-term gold and silver investment despite a weak third quarter that included a guidance warning. The long-term narrative is reinforced by the recent acquisition of some Yamana Gold properties and the potential of Escobal reopening.

Even though the metal has been shaken by recent ups and downs, the balance sheet is robust overall, and the forecast for gold and silver remains positive through 2024.

The Escobal Silver Mine could restart by the end of 2024, giving PAAS another promising growth opportunity. Though it may take time, I am optimistic that Escobal will reopen late next year. Below is a presentation from the preceding quarter. The next consultation meeting is scheduled for November 10, 2023.

At the Escobal mine in Guatemala, Pan American hosted three visits to the mine for Xinka Indigenous representatives and their advisors and participated in several other meetings with the Xinka representatives and Guatemala's Ministry of Energy and Mines during Q3 2023. At this time, no date has been set for the completion of the ILO 169 consultation process, or a potential restart of operations at Escobal. (Press release).

PAAS Escobal (PAAS Previous Presentation)

Steinmann said in the conference call:

I know many of you check MEM's website for the Escobal consultation, which does provide very transparent reporting on the process. I noted that MEM had intended to complete the consultation by the end of October. Although, the schedule was not met all the participants continue to engage in a peaceful, comprehensive transparent and good faith consultation process. The next consultation meeting is scheduled for November 10th and as usual we are not providing a time frame for completion of the consultation or potential restart of the mine.

Note: For those interested in trading the Escobal Mine re-opening, you can invest in Pan American Silver Corp. (OTCPK:PAASF) Contingent Value Rights , trading at $0.485 per share.

Therefore, even though long-term investing is advised, in order to make your PAAS investment profitable and, most importantly, less dangerous, you must also use the LIFO approach for short-term trading. The recent developments is a good reminder.

I recommend trading 50%-60% of your total holding in PAAS short-term LIFO while maintaining a core long-term position for a potential increase in target.

3: Stock Performance

PAAS is not doing particularly well right now, with a one-year decline of 8.5%. After the 3Q results were released, PAAS suffered a selloff which I considered a good buying opportunity.

Data by YCharts

PAAS: Balance Sheet and Production History Until 3Q23: The Raw Numbers

Note: numbers below are in USD.

Pan American Silver 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 Total revenue in $ million 338.89 375.47 390.3 639.9 616.3 Net income in $ million -71.53 -172.76 16.4 -46.8 -21.8 EBITDA $ million 9.82 -71.69 101.1 106.8 160.2 EPS diluted in $/share -0.34 -0.82 0.08 -0.13 -0.06 Operating cash flow in $ million 54.42 -112.10 51.3 117.0 114.6 CapEx in $ million 69.07 72.36 38.5 113.0 108.7 Free cash flow in $ million -14.66 -184.46 12.8 4.00 5.90 Total cash: $ million 187.17 142.34 513.1 404.2 386.0 Total debt in $ million 68.47 226.8 1,088.1 1,039.0 719.7 Dividend per share in $ 0.11 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 Shares outstanding (diluted) in millions 210.53 210.58 210.70 364.44 364.44 Gold/Silver Production 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 Gold production K Oz 128.8 164.4 122.7 248.2 244.2 Silver production, M oz 4.537 4.763 3.891 6.024 5,687 AISC $/Oz by-product Silver 17.97 17.79 14.13 15.70 18.19 Gold price realized: $/Oz 1,705 1,736 1,895 1,975 1,927 Silver price realized: $/Oz 18.72 21.17 22.75 23.45 23.11 Click to enlarge

Data Source: Company filings

Part 1: Third Quarter 2023 Gold and Silver Production Commentary

Third Quarter of 2023 Production of Gold and Silver

PAAS Quarterly Gold and Silver Production History (Fun Trading)

Production for the third quarter totaled 5.687 million Ag ounces and 244.2K Au ounces. PAAS sold 5,827 Koz of silver and 243.6 Koz of gold.

Silver production was at the low end, and gold production was slightly below management's guidance ranges for 3Q23.

PAAS extracts gold and silver from the eleven mines shown in the chart below:

PAAS 3Q23 Production per Mine (Fun Trading)

As previously announced, following the conclusion of mining at the end of the previous year, Manantial Espejo was put under care and maintenance.

PAAS is also producing zinc, lead, and copper.

Note: A metric ton is 2,204.6 pounds.

PAAS 3Q23 Base Metal Production (Fun Trading)

Part 2: Pan American Silver: Financial Analysis

1: Total Revenue was $616.3 Million in 3Q23

PAAS Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

The Canadian company reported a third-quarter loss of $21.8 million ($0.06 per diluted share). This compares to a net loss of $71.5 million, or $0.34 per share in 3Q22.

Revenues were $616.3 million in 3Q23, up 81.9% from last year's quarter and down 3.7% sequentially.

The adjusted income was $14.7 million, or $0.04 basic adjusted earnings per share.

2: Free Cash Flow was $5.9 Million in 3Q23

PAAS Quarterly Free Cash flow History (Fun Trading)

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash flow from operations minus CapEx.

In the third quarter of 2023, there was a gain of $5.9 million, while the trailing 12-month free cash flow is negative at $161.68 million.

In 3Q23, the Board of Directors has authorized a $0.10 cash dividend per common share.

3: Total Cash was $386 million, and Total Debt was $809.1 million in 3Q23.

PAAS Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

As of September 30, 2023, the company had cash and short-term investment balances of $386.0 million. The long-term debt, including current, is $719.7 million, or a total debt of 809.1 million. Available liquidity is $1,136 million.

The Company made a net repayment of $280.0 million on the SL-Credit Facility in 3Q23.

Michael Steinmann, Chief Executive Officer of Pan American, said in the conference call:

Total debt of $809 million is largely related to two senior notes, Pan American assumed to the Yamana transaction as well as lead and construction loans. These notes have attractive terms, $500 million with a coupon of 2.63% maturing in 2031, and $283 million with a coupon of 4.625% maturing in 2027. Pan American has mainly about strong balance sheet, which gives us the flexibility to manage business cycles and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Important: The company is about to receive approximately $593 million from the three divestitures indicated earlier in my article, which will raise the total cash to about $979 million.

PAAS Financial Position 3Q23 (PAAS Presentation)

Part 3 - Technical Analysis And Commentary

PAAS TA Chart (Fun Trading)

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

PAAS forms a descending channel pattern, with resistance at $15.50 and support at $13.60.

Descending channel patterns are short-term bearish in that a stock moves lower within a descending channel, but they often form within longer-term uptrends as continuation patterns. The descending channel pattern is often followed by higher prices, but only after an upside penetration of the upper trend line.

The objective is to trade between 50 and 60 percent of your position LIFO and hold onto a core position for a long-term retest of $20 and higher, most likely following Escobal's restart, which should occur in late H2 2024.

I recommend accumulating PAAS between $13.60 and $13.20, with possible lower support at $13. Conversely, I suggest selling about 50% of your position, between $15.05 and $15.90, with possible higher resistance at $16.80.

Watch gold and silver prices and the Fed like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.