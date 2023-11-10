Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AMD: Sell The Growth Narrative While The Price Is Still Rich (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stock has performed well in 2023, but its mixed financial results and disappointing Q4 outlook raise concerns about its growth prospects and valuation.
  • AMD faces challenges in some segments but anticipates growth in cloud and AI sectors, where it lags behind Nvidia Corporation.
  • The growing gap between Nvidia and AMD is evident as Nvidia's revenue growth far outpaces AMD's, leading to a downgrade of AMD stock to "Sell."

Hand flipping wooden cube block to change between up and down with percentage sign symbol for increase and decrease financial interest rate and business investment growth from dividend concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock has demonstrated strong performance in 2023, but its recent mixed financial results and disappointing Q4 outlook raise questions about the company's growth prospects, and consequently valuation. On a high-level perspective, AMD faces

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
6.92K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Comments (5)

r
rgard64
Today, 10:15 AM
Comments (955)
This author is the most unfortunate. Publishing this article today, when the undervalued AMD is showing its deserved strength. Laughable indeed.
C
Clark158f1
Today, 10:14 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.53K)
"disappointing Q4 outlook"

Ever since they warned (at $ 94) its gone straight up.....

Wacky market.
S
Syregren
Today, 9:57 AM
Comments (287)
Plenty of upside for AMD, their roadmap is extremely solid
R
RUBYRUBY3
Today, 9:51 AM
Comments (14.15K)
"Valuation Looks Unsustainably High"
Give me a dollar for every time I read this since 2018.
Perpetually wrong.
finance.yahoo.com/...
$117.62
WisPokerGuy profile picture
WisPokerGuy
Today, 10:09 AM
Comments (2.82K)
@RUBYRUBY3

Funny. I completely agree. For the "long term" investor, $AMD is a great investment with a terrific product structure that is run by a fanstastic CEO with - and here the important point - vision!
