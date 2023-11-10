Dilok Klaisataporn

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock has demonstrated strong performance in 2023, but its recent mixed financial results and disappointing Q4 outlook raise questions about the company's growth prospects, and consequently valuation. On a high-level perspective, AMD faces challenges in some segments while anticipating growth in cloud and artificial intelligence ("AI") sectors. However, in AI, AMD lags behind Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), and the growing gap between these two giants is evident as Nvidia's robust revenue growth far outpaces AMD's. As a consequence of underwhelming growth prospects and valuation concerns, I downgrade AMD stock to "Sell."

For reference, AMD stock has strongly outperformed the broader U.S. equities market YTD: Since the start of the year, AMD shares are up about 75%, compared to a gain of about 14% for the S&P 500 (SP500).

Mixed Q3 Fails To Convince

In the third quarter of 2023, AMD reported mixed results, beating analyst consensus estimates on revenues, but missing on earnings: During the period from June through end of September, the semiconductor company generated $5.8 billion in sales, a relatively meager 4.2% YoY growth for a company trading at close to 50x P/E. However, QoQ the company's growth accelerated notably at 8%; and, top line was about 105 million above consensus estimates, according to data collected by Refinitiv.

In terms of profitability, AMD reported a gross margin of 51%, up about 100 basis points compared to the same quarter one year earlier, and about 30 basis points above Street estimates. Operating income, however, was flat YoY on expanding R&D expenses and inflationary pressures in SG&A; operating earnings at $1.276 billion missed consensus by about $30 million. With that said, I am a bit concerned with AMD's flat earnings YoY. Investors should consider that in order to sustain AMD's rich valuation, with an implied growth premium, a double-digit expansion in earnings YoY would have been my minimum expectation and requirement.

On a segment perspective:

In the Data Center segment, AMD reported revenue of $1.598 billion, reflecting a 21% QoQ increase compared to the previous quarter, but a modest 0.7% YoY decrease compared to the same period last year.

For the Client segment, the company reported revenue of $1.453 billion, implying QoQ and YoY growth of 45.6% and 42.2%, respectively..

In the Gaming segment, revenue was $1.506 billion down versus both QoQ (-4.7%) and YoY (-7.7%) benchmarks.

In the Embedded segment, revenue amounted to $1.243 billion, also down on both QoQ (- 14.8%) and YoY (-4.6%).

Guidance Certainly Not Good Enough

Adding to the disappointment of mixed Q3 results, AMD management offered little to be enthusiastic about for the Q4 period: For the period spanning September through end of December, AMD now expects $6.1 billion in sales, short almost $300 million compared to Street consensus expectations. In percentage growth rates, AMD's Q4 revenues would suggest a YoY growth of only 8.9%. Needless to say, this number is below the average growth rates achieved by the Magnificent Seven (for the group, I estimate 10.3% YoY growth for Q4). Additionally, AMD's gross margin guidance for the Q4 period is 51.5%, indicating a 60 basis point improvement YoY. But unfortunately, the margin guidance also lags behind the Street's expectations, which were at 52.1%.

Looking into Q4, and likely also early 2024, the console and gaming business continues to remain soft, as video game console revenue for the second half of the year will likely fall below expectations. In the embedded business segment, traction for the programmable logic/Xilinx looks to be declining sharply, impacting overall revenue and gross profit for the group. On a positive note, AMD's cloud customers are expected to pick-up investments in infrastructure again, after setbacks in 2022 and 2023 due to delayed projects (Morgan Stanley Research: 1Q24 Preview - Mind the Ramp Please, dated October 17).

On a related note, management commentary suggests likely better than expected numbers for Genoa, hinting at a price increases. AMD is also optimistic about Turin (Zen 5) and is expected to gain more market share in the coming year. Moreover, AMD sees a clear path to achieving over $10 billion in data center revenue, up from a previous estimate of around $8 billion. This is mainly driven by AI and server growth.

On the AI tailwind, however, I point out that AMD is grossly under-performing versus Nvidia: While Nvidia has not reported Q3 results yet, expected for 21st of November, Q2 was telling: Nvidia reported a 101% jump in revenue and a 1,360% expansion in operating income. Moreover, Nvidia reported that about 22% of its quarterly revenue for the period was linked to a single major cloud service provider. With Nvidia's total revenue for the July quarter at $13.5 billion, it suggests that this single customer spent approximately $2.97 billion on Nvidia GPUs and related equipment, a threefold increase from the previous year. For context, AMD's MI300 revenue guidance for the entirety of 2024 and across all customer segments came at just $2 billion. All this looks very pale in comparison to Nvidia, despite both Nvidia and AMD being valued at a similar 45-50 P/E for 2024. If we plot compounded revenue consensus estimates through 2028 for Nvidia and AMD, it is notable that Nvidia revenues are projected to expand fivefold, while AMD's sales are expected to barely double.

Valuation Looks Unsustainably High

As AMD stock looks expensive versus Nvidia, let me be more precise in my argument. To derive a more precise estimate of a company's fair implied valuation, I am a great fan of applying the residual earnings model, which anchors on the idea that a valuation should equal a business' discounted future earnings after capital charge. As per the CFA Institute:

Conceptually, residual income is net income less a charge (deduction) for common shareholders' opportunity cost in generating net income. It is the residual or remaining income after considering the costs of all of a company's capital.

With regard to my AMD stock valuation model, I make the following assumptions:

To forecast EPS, I anchor on the consensus analyst forecast 'till 2028.

To estimate the capital charge, I anchor on ADM's cost of equity at 9.3%, in line with the CAPM model.

For the terminal growth rate after 2025, I apply 3.25%, which I believe is a reasonable, and conservative, estimate post-2025.

Investors with different assumptions regarding AMD's cost of capital and terminal growth may take reference from the sensitivity table enclosed.

Given the above assumptions, I calculate a base-case target price for Activision of about $97.27/share.

As promised, below also the sensitivity table.

Conclusion

AMD's stock has outperformed the broader U.S. equities market this year, with a 75% increase compared to the S&P 500's 14%. However, the fundamental picture for AMD is mixed: In Q3, the company did beat on revenue, but missed on earnings. And while QoQ growth was quite strong, the YoY benchmark looks modest. Segment-wise, the Data Center and Client segments performed well, while Gaming and Embedded segments saw declines.

Looking ahead, AMD faces challenges in console and embedded businesses but anticipates growth in cloud and AI. On AI, however, AMD lags behind Nvidia in the AI sector, despite both Nvidia and AMD trading at similar P/E ratios. Anchored on consensus estimates for ADM's EPS through 2025, I calculate a fair implied share price for the stock of $97.27, and thus I see about 13% downside for ADM stock. I downgrade Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. shares to "Sell."