Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

2023 has been a year for covered call funds where many investment firms launched their own versions of covered call funds. Some of them have been highly unique and innovative while others have been mostly copycats of existing funds. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) is a new covered call fund launched earlier this year that shows some promise.

The fund holds the 15 biggest tech stocks on the Nasdaq (also known as FAANG+) and writes covered calls against each of those individual stocks. This is different from the approaches of many other covered call funds like QYLD (QYLD), JEPQ (JEPQ) and SPYI (SPYI) which write covered calls against indices.

The distinction is important because volatility in single stocks tend to be much higher than volatility in indices which means you can harvest more yields out of them. There are already some single-stock-based funds trying to take advantage of this idea such as TSLY (TSLY) which writes synthetic covered calls against Tesla (TSLA), NVDY (NVDY) which writes covered calls on Nvidia (NVDA), APLY (APLY) which writes covered calls against Apple (AAPL) and so on. Below you will see a graph showing how big tech stocks have volatility levels ranging from 17% to 52% (with the average being in the low 30s) whereas the overall index has a volatility of 13%. If done correctly and one gets lucky, one could generate 2-3x the yields from selling covered calls against individual tech stocks as opposed to indices.

Data by YCharts

This approach is not unique to FEPI though. BlackRock (BLK) has several well-known funds such as BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) and BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust II (BSTZ) that employ a similar approach but these funds write covered calls on only 25% of their stock holdings. Still, they are able to generate yields of 10% by using a limited approach so they could generate much higher yields if they used all of their holdings to write calls against.

The fund holds 15 big tech stocks at about equal weighting. Each holding gets a weighting between 6% and 7% which can fluctuate from day to day since stock prices move up and down every day but the fund doesn't adjust its weightings on a daily basis. The fund is actively managed but it's not frequently managed. Options are written on a monthly basis and rarely adjusted and stock holdings will rarely change since the top 15 tech companies on Nasdaq rarely change.

Fund's stock holdings (Rex Shares ETF)

The fund writes monthly calls that are about 10% out of money so it gets to participate in at least some upside. Many of the fund's calls are about to expire next week (11/17) but they were written a few weeks ago when Nasdaq was significantly lower. Some of the options appear to be way out of money such as Tesla's $275 calls but some appear to be very close to being in the money such as Apple's $185 calls. When these options were written most of them were about 10% out of money so the fund was able to benefit from some limited upside.

Covered Call Positions (Rex Shares)

The fund is new and it hasn't announced any dividends yet. Looking at dividend yields of YieldMax funds that write covered calls on these individual stocks, BlackRock's yields when they use a similar approach and average volatility of 30 for these stocks, we can assume a yield of anywhere from 20% to 30% but we will have to see when the announcement comes. The fund's first dividend will be announced on November 24th and paid 5 days after the announcement so it will be interesting to see.

Dividend Schedule (Rex Shares ETF)

The fund has been around for only a month so far and it's up 2.24% during this period whereas Nasdaq was virtually flat. The difference could be due to the covered call premiums collected by the fund. If this monthly premium holds, this can also give us an idea about how much monthly yield to expect from this fund.

Data by YCharts

As with all covered calls, you are exchanging premium payments for upside potential so this fund could also suffer from that notorious NAV decay that most covered call funds suffer from but it should suffer less than those funds that sell calls right at the money because it will participate in upside up to 10% per month. So if we have a month where tech stocks rally 20%, this fund will underperform by 10% but if we have a month where they rally 10%, the fund will keep all its premiums plus appreciate 10% which is a good deal.

Originally REX wanted to launch a bunch of individual stock-based covered call funds just like YieldMax. We know this from the SEC filings of the investment firm. It looks like they changed their mind and instead decided to package all that together in one fund instead of issuing 15 different funds. This could offer some stability and diversity.

At the end of the day you are dealing with tech stocks and tech stocks tend to be highly volatile. This is both good and bad for this fund. It's good because more volatility means higher premiums and strong distributions but it also means more risk. Last year Nasdaq was down more than 35% at one point and this year it's up almost 40% so investors should know what they are getting into and be fine with this type of roller coaster ride.

I bought a small position in this fund just to see how it would go. I think it could outperform some of those funds that write covered calls on indices because it can generate more income due to harvesting more volatility and the fact that it sells options 10% out of money also helps with participating in upside and the whole NAV erosion problem. This fund is worth at least adding to your watchlist and keeping an eye on if not buying a small position.