Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Navigating The Odds: Betsson's Strategic Resilience In The Online Gambling Landscape

Nov. 10, 2023 9:53 AM ETBetsson AB (publ) (BTSBF)
Christos Nikolaou profile picture
Christos Nikolaou
103 Followers

Summary

  • Betsson is a major player in the online gambling industry, with subsidiaries managing diverse online casinos and a sportsbook.
  • The company has strategically shifted its focus to Latin America, which has become a significant driver of its growth and revenue.
  • Despite regulatory and competitive risks, Betsson's steady growth, strong owner earnings, and potential for multiple expansion make it a promising long-term investment.

Watching soccer game at home

svetikd

Thesis

Betsson, a major player in the online gambling industry, operates as a holding company with subsidiaries managing diverse online casinos and a sportsbook. With a strong presence in Europe, it boasts brands like Betsson, Betsafe, Nordicbet, and Casinoeuro.

This article was written by

Christos Nikolaou profile picture
Christos Nikolaou
103 Followers
Christos Nikolaou is the founder of CLASquare Capital, an event-driven hedge fund focused on strategic investments in mispriced securities and corporate events that unlock substantial shareholder value. In addition to his role at CLASquare, Christos shares his top ideas, in-depth research, extensive resources, and real-time updates as investments unfold in his articles here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BTSBF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BTSBF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTSBF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.