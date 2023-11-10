Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
California Water Service: A Recession-Resistant Dividend King For Your Portfolio

Nov. 10, 2023 10:04 AM ET
Summary

  • California Water Service's 2.1% yield isn't spectacular, but the payout is well-covered and has grown more than half of a century.
  • The water utility was weighed down by higher costs in the third quarter and a delayed proposed decision on its pending rate case.
  • California Water Service maintains a healthy balance sheet.
  • The utility appears to be 14% undervalued relative to fair value.
  • California Water Service could offer market-beating returns in the next two years and 10 years.

When investing, it is wise to construct your portfolio so that it can handle the worst of situations. This is because according to Murphy's Law, anything that can go

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AWK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

