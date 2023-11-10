Polen Total Return Credit Q3 2023 Commentary

DKosig

Market Commentary

High yield bonds and leveraged loans produced gains in the third quarter, with leveraged loans outperforming their fixed rate peers. During the quarter, leveraged credit markets benefited from resilient economic data and increased optimism over an economic soft landing as well as better than expected earnings. At the same time, investors dealt with rising interest rates as the market began to factor in a ‘higher for longer’ interest rate environment. Further, while recession risks remain, those concerns moderated, providing a more favorable environment for lower- rated credits, which meaningfully outperformed in the quarter.

In Q3 2023, over half of the sectors in the high yield bond market produced a gain. The top performing sectors were the Banking, Financial Services, and Media sectors. Conversely, the biggest laggards were the Real Estate, Transportation, and Healthcare sectors. Unlike high yield bonds, all sectors in the leveraged loan market produced a gain. The top performing sectors were Information Technology, Healthcare, and Housing. Meanwhile, the Retail, Gaming & Leisure, and Forest Products & Containers were the biggest laggards.

Following Q2’s increase, capital market activity for high yield bonds declined in Q3, with approximately two thirds of that total used to refinance existing debt. In addition, close to 25% of the quarter’s new bonds were used to finance leveraged buyouts (“LBOs”) or acquisitions. Conversely, leveraged loan new issue activity increased significantly from last quarter. Over the year- to-date period, primary market activity for high yield bonds and leveraged loans is ahead of the total issued during the same period last year. Like high yield bonds, refinancings represented the largest use of proceeds, accounting for close to 46% of the quarter’s total.

In Q3, high yield funds experienced outflows, which were dominated by ETFs. Conversely, after experiencing 15 consecutive months of outflows, leveraged loan funds received positive flows in August and September, which pushed flows positive for Q3.

Further, CLO creation increased, and produced the highest quarterly total in over a year.

Lastly, default activity moderated in Q3 when compared to the elevated pace registered during Q2. At the end of Q3, the trailing- twelve-month default rates for high yield bonds and leveraged loans were 1.3% and 1.9%, respectively. These levels remain well below their historical averages of approximately 3%.

Portfolio Performance & Attribution

The Polen Total Return Credit I Composite generated a gross total return of 3.15% during the third quarter and outperformed the ICE BofA U.S. High Yield Index by 262 bps. In Q3, U.S. Treasury yields moved higher. As a result, the shorter duration relative to the benchmark for the representative account (the “Portfolio”) of the Polen Credit Total Return Credit I Composite generated a positive duration effect. Further, the Portfolio’s income advantage relative to the benchmark contributed to relative performance. Lastly, the Portfolio’s aggregate restructured private equity holdings detracted from relative returns.

Focusing on quality attribution, the Portfolio’s overweight to CCC2-rated issues and underweight to issues across the BB-rated spectrum contributed to relative performance during the quarter. In addition, the Portfolio’s aggregate security selection effect by quality rating was positive. Specifically, the Portfolio’s B3-rated, CCC1-rated, and CCC3-rated holdings outperformed those of the index and contributed to relative performance. However, these positive effects were partially offset by a negative security selection effect generated by the Portfolio’s CCC2-rated holdings, which underperformed those of the index.

From a sector perspective, attribution shows that the sector allocation effect was negative and detracted from relative performance. This negative effect was driven by the Portfolio’s underweight in the Energy sector and its overweight in the Capital Goods sector. Conversely, the sector security selection effect was positive. The Portfolio’s holdings in the Basic Industry, Capital Goods, Services, Technology & Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Transportation sectors outperformed those of the index and contributed to relative performance. However, these positive effects were partially offset by the negative effects produced by the Portfolio’s holdings in the Healthcare, Automotive, and Leisure sectors, which lagged those of the index and detracted from relative performance.

In the third quarter, Husky Injection Molding Systems and LaserShip were amongst the top contributors to performance.

Husky Injection Molding Systems designs and manufactures injection molding equipment. The Company offers products such as injection molding machines, polyethylene terephthalate, preform molds, hot runners, hylectric systems, post-mold cooling machines, robots and related aftermarket parts and service. The Portfolio’s investment in the Company’s 7.75% Senior Notes due 2026 appreciated in value as the Company reported better than expected second quarter earnings and provided an improved outlook for the second half of 2023. In addition, the Company’s sponsor pledged to support Husky in the face of approaching maturities coming due over the next two years. The Portfolio continues to hold the Senior Notes.

LaserShip is the largest regional last mile parcel delivery provider in the eastern and western U.S. with a focus on serving large retailers and aggregators across apparel, health & beauty, food, and merchandise. The Portfolio’s investment in the Company’s LIBOR + 7.5% Second Lien Term Loan due 2029 traded up during the third quarter. The Company reported a significant improvement in Q2 volumes and adjusted EBITDA after experiencing weaker performance during Q4 2021 through Q1 2023 due to the combination of (i) a normalization of e-commerce volumes following a period of elevated demand during the pandemic, and (ii) an operational issue at one of the Company’s large sorting facilities in Q4 2021 which impacted volumes. In addition, during the third quarter of 2023, the Company announced that they had increased liquidity through the issuance of a new $125 MM 1st Lien Term Loan, helping to ensure that the Company will have adequate liquidity to serve its customers without disruption through the peak demand period in Q4 2023. The Portfolio continues to maintain its position in this issuer.

CWT Travel Group Inc. and Cano Health Notable were amongst the quarter’s largest detractors.

CWT Travel Group Inc. ("CWT") is a travel management company that manages business travel, meetings, incentives, conferencing, and exhibitions, as well as handles event management. The portfolio’s investment in the Company’s 8.5% First Lien Notes due 2026, preferred equity, and restructured equity underperformed during the period as the Company faced continued operational challenges and a weak macroeconomic environment. In response to these shortfalls, the portfolio exited the foregoing position in CWT at a significant loss during the quarter (with the remaining position held in the warrants continuing to be marked at zero).

Cano Health operates primary care centers and supports affiliated medical practices. The Company specializes in primary care for seniors, and its business model is aligned with improving the health of its patients and lowering overall healthcare costs through preventative care. The Portfolio’s investment in the Company’s 6.25% Senior Notes due 2028 depreciated in value during the quarter. The Company reported much weaker-than- expected second quarter 2023 results, which resulted in a ‘going concern’ warning in the Company’s quarterly report. In conjunction with the second quarter 2023 results, the Company also announced its intent to launch a sale process for the entire business. With the sale process ongoing, the situation remains highly uncertain. Polen Credit is working closely with the Company and other stakeholders to assess the best path forward. In the interim, Polen Credit maintains its position in the Senior Notes in the Portfolio.

Portfolio Positioning and Outlook

Polen Capital did not make any significant changes to Portfolio positioning during the quarter. However, we increased positions in existing holdings, particularly in first lien loans. We have a great degree of confidence in our holdings and find the absolute and relative level of yields attractive for the risks incurred.

The lack of significant maturities facing the leveraged credit market has been a positive factor supporting the strong performance this year. Primary market activity in 2023 has increased relative to last year. As a result, since the start of the year the percentage of high yield bonds and leveraged loans maturing through the end of 2025 has been halved. That said, much of the new issue activity to date has been among higher rated credits, leaving lower-rated credits with a disproportionate percentage of debt maturing over the next two years.

Nonetheless, the relatively strong fundamental health of the high yield bond market has aided issuers seeking to refinance their debt, albeit at much higher rates. Many of these issuers locked in fixed rate coupons on their existing bonds before the Fed’s rate hiking cycle began. However, the higher coupon payments on newly issued high yield bonds could pressure the cash flow profile of certain companies. Issuers of floating rate leveraged loans are already grappling with higher interest costs. With inflation double that of the Fed’s preferred 2% target, it is likely that rates and floating coupons will remain higher for longer. Therefore, issuers would be well advised to de-lever their balance sheets, an action which we have started to observe.

Furthermore, the outlook for the economy remains uncertain. The negative yield spread, or curve inversion, between 10-year U.S. Treasury Notes and 3-month U.S. Treasury Bills signals that a recession is looming. However, based on year-to-date performance, the leveraged credit market does not appear overly concerned about an economic contraction in the near term. The high yield bond and bank loan markets have each generated strong returns over this period, as credit spreads have tightened and CCC-rated debt in both markets has outperformed its higher- rated peers. If the economy were to enter a recession, as issuers seek to refinance their fixed income obligations, we could see an acceleration in default activity.

While default rates rose during the first nine months of this year, high yield bond and bank loan default rates remain below long- term averages. Although we expect defaults to continue to increase, most estimates predict average conditions in the coming quarters. At Polen Capital, we are cautiously optimistic that default rates, particularly for high yield bonds, will not rise to levels experienced during past downturns should the economy fall into a recession. In the aggregate, we believe that the fundamental health of the high yield bond market is better than has typically been the case in instances where the economy has begun to slow. In addition, the maturity profile of the market is still favorable, although issuers will have to continue to address their upcoming maturities.

Although each credit cycle is different, it is often the case that an exogenous factor spurs the end of the cycle. We continue to see the risk of an exogenous factor influencing this credit cycle.

Renewed angst about the banking sector or an increase in default activity among Commercial Real Estate borrowers could be the exogenous factor that causes spillover effects into corporate debt markets. Further, growing domestic and geo-political angst could also weigh on investor sentiment.

Despite the uncertain environment, we still maintain a constructive view of the market. Although we anticipate defaults to increase as the maturity schedule shifts, we believe current yield levels are very attractive and more than compensate investors for the increased risk. In addition, aggregate leveraged credit market fundamentals remain healthy. However, careful credit selection remains paramount. We continue to identify attractive opportunities amongst issuers across each segment of the leveraged credit market. We view the current environment as favorable for an active manager like Polen Capital to potentially generate significant alpha for its clients.

Thank you for your interest in Polen Capital and the Total Return Credit strategy. Please feel free to contact us with any questions and comments.

Sincerely,

Ben Santonelli and John Sherman