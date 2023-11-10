Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla: More Than A Car Company?

Nov. 10, 2023 9:45 AM ET Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)
Christoph Liu profile picture
Christoph Liu
Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s non-car business segments, including Tesla Energy and the charging network, have potential but do not merit a valuation at the current level.
  • The Dojo supercomputer and Optimus humanoid robot are still in the early stages and may not have significant standalone value.
  • The Autopilot/Full Self-Driving division, should be considered as part of Tesla's core business rather than a separate entity.
  • All in all, Tesla is a carmaker and should be valued as such.

Tesla Unveils New Battery System

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Presenting A New Battery System

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images News

In the comment section of a recent article I wrote on Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), several persons criticized that I valued Tesla as a car

I am and have been for some time interested in various investment-related topics. Therefore I started investing a few years ago. At this moment I do exclusively invest using own money. My focus is primarily on stock market investments with a long term investing perspective. Particularly, I invest in companies with a strong and fortified market position and stable profits.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MBGAF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (2)

PeterJA profile picture
PeterJA
Today, 9:56 AM
Comments (7.15K)
I'll stick with Ron Baron.
www.youtube.com/...
Ramon_13 profile picture
Ramon_13
Today, 10:03 AM
Comments (2.23K)
@PeterJA Fully agree
