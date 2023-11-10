Suchada Tansirimas/iStock via Getty Images

Every day in the life of a turkey is idyllic until Thanksgiving. In a similar manner, The Trade Desk's (NASDAQ:TTD) valuation has defied reality over the past few years, continuing to rise as most high-growth stocks have fallen back to earth. That was until it reported Q3 2023 results and faced its own Thanksgiving, due to slightly soft guidance and fairly innocuous commentary about the demand environment.

Such a large share price drop would typically be reserved for a shift in the company's fundamentals rather than soft guidance, but The Trade Desk's valuation made it vulnerable to any change in sentiment or financial performance. The Trade Desk's valuation was objectively high, particularly when considering its fairly modest growth, the rapid rise in interest rates over the past 18 months, and the uncertain macro environment. Even now, The Trade Desk still looks expensive relative to comparable companies.

The Trade Desk has an extremely strong competitive position and a history of solid execution, but it is already a large company in a maturing industry. CTV, retail media and data still provide opportunities for rapid growth, but The Trade Desk is unlikely to return to sustained annual growth above 30%. Only time will tell whether The Trade Desk's stock remains at a more reasonable level or moves higher again as investors realize that the company's guidance and commentary wasn't actually that bad.

The Trade Desk's third-quarter results were strong, particularly given the difficult comparable period in 2022, with CTV and retail media continuing to drive growth. From a vertical perspective F&B, travel and automotive were strong, while health and fitness was below average.

The share price reaction appears to have been driven by guidance, but expectations may have been raised by generally solid results across companies exposed to digital advertising. The Trade Desk has different demand drivers to many adtech companies though. Its growth wasn't hit in 2022 like many companies, and its growth should not be expected to reaccelerate to the same extent as conditions improve.

The Trade Desk reportedly saw weakness from some advertisers starting in the second week of October, particularly within automotive, consumer electronics and media and entertainment. Spend had stabilized again by November though, indicating that this was just a temporary dip rather than the start of a sustained trend. The Trade Desk appears to have issued more cautious Q4 guidance as a result but continues to be optimistic about 2024.

CTV and retail media should both continue to support growth. In addition, US elections will be a tailwind over the next 12 months. The Trade Desk is also still underpenetrated in international markets, which currently only represent around 13% of revenue.

The Screen Actor's Guild of America also just reached a tentative agreement with Hollywood Studios, bringing an end to its strike. While the agreement still needs to be ratified by members and will take time to have an impact, it reduces uncertainty and will restart the content pipeline needed for M&E spend.

The Trade Desk has an enormous TAM (estimated 1 trillion USD) an extremely strong competitive position, and is benefitting from trends like CTV, retail media and the growing importance of data. It should be noted that overall ad spend is only likely to grow in line with GDP and that The Trade Desk's SAM is probably more like 200 billion USD.

The majority of the earnings call was dedicated to discussing the evolution of CTV advertising, indicating the importance of this market to The Trade Desk. Video contributes approximately 40% of The Trade Desk's revenue and CTV is the fastest-growing part of the business. Viewers are switching to streaming but ad budgets are lagging this move. CTV ad spend will also take time to become programmatic. While The Trade Desk stands to benefit enormously from CTV, this is likely to take longer than many expect.

Programmatic is still only a relatively small part of CTV ad spend. Magnite (MGNI) has suggested that while CTV spend is growing rapidly, its revenue has been lagging because spend has been directed to channels where it has a lower take rate. Alternative approaches generally have limitations though, like programmatic guaranteed which cannot provide frequency management, audience targeting, and the layering on first-party data. Not all premium content owners believe in biddable though. Despite this, The Trade Desk is gaining access to more premium inventory as companies realize the value of its tools. This includes Disney+ across Europe and live sports.

The Trade Desk also continues to work on developing a forward market for premium CTV inventory, which should support the shift to programmatic when it is launched.

The Trade Desk is also likely to benefit from publishers opening up inventory to third-party demand. The Trade Desk doesn't believe a walled garden approach will work in CTV, and that certainly appears to be the case at the moment. As an example, Roku (ROKU) is opening up to third-party demand and has stated that this initiative is still nascent.

Retail media is also growing rapidly, supported by rapid e-commerce adoption through the pandemic and privacy initiatives in digital advertising increasing the value of data. Advertisers need a link between ad spend and customer purchases, particularly through brick-and-mortar, which retail media provides.

The Trade Desk reported roughly 25% YoY revenue growth in the third quarter, which was solid but may also have fallen short of unrealistic investor expectations. While CTV and retail media will provide large tailwinds over the next few years, I think that revenue growth in the mid-20s, and drifting lower over time, should now be considered normal for The Trade Desk.

Figure 1: The Trade Desk Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from The Trade Desk)

The Trade Desk's margins continue to be a strength. Non-cash expenses are still elevated but will decline over time. Solid growth and modest hiring should lead to margin expansion over time, and this can be more readily seen from The Trade Desk's free cash flow margins.

Figure 2: The Trade Desk's Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from The Trade Desk) Figure 3: The Trade Desk Free Cash Flow Margin (source: Created by author using data from The Trade Desk) Figure 4: The Trade Desk Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

There has been a disconnect between investors and The Trade Desk's performance. The company is very proud of mid to low 20% growth and has suggested that the business is firing on all cylinders. This type of performance doesn't warrant a sales multiple of over 20.

Based on a discounted cash flow analysis, I estimate that The Trade Desk is worth around 60 USD per share. While I really like the business and have owned Trade Desk shares in the past, it doesn't make sense to have exposure to a fully valued stock when it has so much downside risk in the near term.

The Trade Desk's margins and competitive position warrant a premium valuation, but I would want to see the stock at around 40 USD per share before becoming interested. I think it would take fairly dire economic conditions for this to occur though. If I had to guess, I would say that The Trade Desk's guidance is overly conservative and that the stock will move higher as fears about decelerating growth wane.