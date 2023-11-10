Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
How SoftBank Group's Troubles May Spill Over To Hurt Arm Holdings

Nov. 10, 2023 11:03 AM ETArm Holdings plc (ARM)SFTBF, SFTBY
Christoph Liu profile picture
Christoph Liu
Summary

  • Arm Holdings' stock is under pressure following its first quarterly earnings since returning to the stock market in September.
  • SoftBank's need for capital may lead to the eventual monetization of its stake in Arm, potentially causing a further decline in the stock price.
  • Arm's high valuation and lack of significant growth prospects make it an unattractive investment at the current price.

Shares of chip designer Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) have come under pressure following the release of its first quarterly earnings report since its September return to the stock market. Unfortunately, I believe that there may be more pain ahead

I am and have been for some time interested in various investment-related topics. Therefore I started investing a few years ago. At this moment I do exclusively invest using own money. My focus is primarily on stock market investments with a long term investing perspective. Particularly, I invest in companies with a strong and fortified market position and stable profits.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

C
Chefboy6969
Today, 11:40 AM
i want to own Arm Holdings but i am very patient, and have learned always let a stock come to you. Never be in a rush to own it. That is when you bag hold. I will wait 6-8 months then see where Arm is
