Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (FG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 10, 2023 10:09 AM ETF&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (FG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.01K Followers

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Blunt - President & Chief Executive Officer

Wendy Young - Chief Financial Officer

Lisa Foxworthy Parker - IR

Conference Call Participants

John Campbell - Stephens

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the F&G Annuities & Life's Third quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Lisa Foxworthy Parker, Senior Vice President Investor and External Relations. Thank you, you may begin.

Lisa Foxworthy Parker

Great, thanks operator, and welcome everyone to F&G's third quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me today are Chris Blunt, Chief Executive Officer, and Wendy Young, Chief Financial Officer. We look forward to addressing your questions following our prepared remarks.

Today's earnings call may include forward-looking statements and projections under the Private Security Litigation Reform Act, which do not guarantee future events or performance. We do not undertake any duty to revise or update such statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or changes in strategy.

Please refer to our most recent SEC filings for a discussion of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. This morning's discussion also includes non-GAAP financial measures that we believe may be meaningful to investors.

Non-GAAP measures have been reconciled to GAAP where required in accordance with SEC rules within our earnings release, financial supplement, and investor presentation, all of which are available on the company's website.

Today's call is being recorded and will be available for webcast replay at fglife.com. It will also be available through telephone replay

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About FG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.