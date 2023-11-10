American Express Q3 Demonstrates Technical Stability And Financial Expansion

funky-data

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has distinguished itself through its robust financial performance in Q3 2023 in the ever-shifting financial market landscape. The company witnessed a significant upturn in net income and revenues, with net income seeing a marked improvement from Q3 2023, due to increased spending by Card Members and a rise in loan volumes. This piece serves as a continuation of the previous article, offering fresh insights into the financial results of American Express. It also delves into a technical analysis to ascertain the upcoming trajectory of the stock's value and to uncover potential investment prospects. The stock price demonstrates technical stability, as evidenced by bullish hammer patterns.

Financial Outlook

In Q3 2023 reported on October 20th, net income soared to $2.451 billion, translating to $3.30 per share, as shown in the chart below. This marks a notable improvement from the $1.9 billion net income, or $2.47 per share, recorded in Q3 2022. Driving this uptrend was a 13% year-over-year surge in consolidated total revenues net of interest expense, rising to $15.4 billion from $13.6 billion. The upswing in revenues is largely attributed to heightened Card Member spending and higher average loan volumes.

American Express managed to maintain robust credit metrics, with net write-off and delinquency rates for total Card Member loans and receivables remaining lower than pre-pandemic figures. Although there was an upturn in provisions for credit losses to $1.2 billion from $778 million the previous year, this was partly tempered by a smaller net reserve build. The firm's consolidated expenses also went up 7% to $11.0 billion due to elevated customer engagement costs arising from increased network volumes and more frequent usage of travel-related benefits, despite a reduction in marketing expenses.

Looking at specific segments, the U.S. Consumer Services division reported a pre-tax income hike from $1.3 billion to $1.6 billion, with revenues climbing by 16%. This sector experienced a rise in expenses by 8% due to higher customer engagement costs and service expenses. Additionally, there was a modest increase in pre-tax income in the Commercial Services sector to $852 million, with revenues growing by 7%. However, the rise in provisions for credit losses highlighted an area of increased expense, despite a lower net reserve build compared to last year.

Moreover, International Card Services showed a significant leap in pre-tax income to $387 million, a testament to increased Card Member spending and higher card fee revenue. This segment enjoyed a 17% revenue boost and reduced provisions for credit losses due to a net reserve release, counterbalancing higher net write-offs. The Global Merchant and Network Services division also experienced positive growth, with pre-tax income improving to $986 million and an 11% revenue increase. Notably, the expenses in this division decreased, underlining a more efficient operation with lower customer engagement costs.

Overall, American Express's Q3 2023 performance reflected strong growth across all segments with increased revenues and managed expenses, despite the higher provisions for credit losses and operating costs. The effective tax rate was reduced from 23.6% to 20.9% due to discrete tax benefits and a change in the geographic income mix, contributing positively to net income for the quarter. With all segments indicating robust growth and effective cost management, coupled with a lower effective tax rate enhancing profitability, American Express presents a compelling investment case.

Technical Outlook

Previous Discussion

The previous piece provided a technical examination of the stock's price movements, pointing to a potential decline framed as an ascending broadening wedge pattern. It emphasized that the stock is encountering significant resistance, and the ongoing consolidation at higher levels underscores market ambiguity, suggesting a likely adjustment toward the robust long-term support at $100. Investors were recommended to hold positions and await more favorable conditions to engage in the market. Consistent with predictions, the stock price experienced broad fluctuations and retreated within the consolidation phase. Yet, the appearance of a solid weekly candle suggests a vigorous upward price trajectory.

Present Condition

The revised monthly chart from the latest article, coinciding with the release of Q3 2023 earnings, suggests that despite ongoing market volatility, signs are pointing to a prospective recovery. The chart presents that the market established a solid foundation in October 2023, with the price ascending from this low point to elevated levels. There's a noticeable price stabilization at the resistance line of the ascending broadening wedge, reflecting prevailing market uncertainty and increasing investment risk.

AXP Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

This broadening wedge pattern widened as it ascended and developed from the 2009 market low to the all-time high. This rally was a direct consequence of the global financial crisis, which saw a widespread collapse in consumer spending and creditworthiness. As a financial services company heavily invested in consumer and business credit, American Express was particularly vulnerable to the credit crunch, resulting in a sharp decline in its stock value. However, it rallied higher in the subsequent years due to aggressive policy measures, such as quantitative easing and lowering of interest rates by the Federal Reserve, which helped stabilize the economy. The company's focus on high-credit-quality customers and cost-cutting measures also significantly affected its recovery. In 2020, the stock again bottomed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought unprecedented challenges to the global economy, disrupting travel and consumer spending-key drivers of American Express's revenues. Nevertheless, the stock rallied to all-time highs as the economy started to recover, spurred by massive fiscal stimulus packages, the development and distribution of vaccines, and the shift towards digital payment solutions, where American Express strategically positioned itself to benefit from the changing consumer behavior.

Moreover, the weekly chart below elucidates the current ambiguity in the market by illustrating a channel within which the price has been fluctuating. Should the stock ascend beyond the $200 threshold, it would confirm the channel as a bull flag, potentially triggering a substantial upward price movement. The formation of a double bottom at the $131.66 and $128.75 price points signals underlying market resilience. Additionally, the emergence of a pronounced bullish hammer in the previous week suggests a likely uptrend in the short term, with an increased chance of surpassing the $200 mark.

AXP Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Complementing the weekly analysis, the short-term daily chart showcases a pronounced bullish hammer with a long tail on the daily candle, indicating strong price momentum and suggesting the potential for further gains. Investors could consider entering positions in American Express at current levels in anticipation of continued upward movement. However, a drop below $123 would invalidate this bullish perspective. It could precipitate a descent towards the long-term price target of $100, a forecast consistent with the support line of the ascending broadening wedge pattern mentioned in the previous discussions.

AXP Daily Chart (stockcharts.com)

Based on the above analysis, the stock continues consolidating at a key resistance level within an ascending broadening wedge pattern. Forming bullish weekly and daily candles following robust quarterly earnings suggests a solid base forming. Nonetheless, a significant price surge is anticipated only if the stock breaks above the $200 mark.

Market Risk

Credit risk emerges as a prominent concern, given the increase in provisions for credit losses, which suggests a guarded anticipation of potential defaults. In addition, the regulatory changes also loom large as a risk factor, considering the heavy regulation in the financial sector that could affect operations and profitability. Moreover, inflation may alter consumer spending patterns, directly impacting American Express's performance. Operational risks associated with increased customer engagement costs, competition from traditional and fintech players, and foreign exchange fluctuations present challenges due to its global operations.

From a technical perspective, the stock price of American Express is currently navigating a complex market environment, marked by potential bullish signals counterbalanced by resistance levels that hint at investment risk. The charts depict an ascending broadening wedge pattern, indicating volatility and the possibility of significant price movements if certain thresholds are crossed. The appearance of a bullish hammer pattern on the weekly chart signals a potential uptrend. Yet, if the monthly closing is under $123, it will invalidate the optimistic forecast and could trigger a decline to the $100 level.

Bottom Line

In conclusion, American Express's financial performance in Q3 2023 has been solid, as indicated by significant net income and revenue increases. The company's strategic focus on customer engagement and maintenance of solid credit metrics has borne fruit, delivering robust growth across all its business segments. Despite a rise in provisions for credit losses and elevated customer engagement costs, American Express has managed to sustain its upward trajectory, with technical and fundamental analyses suggesting a continued bullish outlook for its stock.

From the technical perspective, the bullish hammer pattern and the potential formation of a bull flag further corroborate the optimistic sentiment. While the stock faces resistance, its ability to maintain momentum and break the $200 mark could signal an even more positive future trend. Nonetheless, investors are advised to remain cautious, considering the possibility of fluctuations and the importance of support levels in determining the stock's longer-term direction. A monthly close below $123 will indicate that the stock price will hit the long-term target of $100, where the investors will accumulate long positions. Investors may consider initiating long positions at this level and further bolstering their long exposure should the price retreat to $100.