Investment Thesis

In May this year, we continued our Buy stance on Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) as we believed their performance was particularly good in what was a weak market.

The graph above, which is not a future index, that is called BIFEX, shows that the market improved considerably in October but fell quite quickly.

The trend is now broken, and we can reasonably expect seasonal improvements for the next couple of months.

On a more long-term basis, like one to two years, things also do look quite rosy.

During the Q2 presentation, SBLK's Chairman pointed out that:

The average steaming speed of the dry bulk fleet has corrected to a new record low level of 10.95 knots over the last month as a result of higher bunker costs, lower freight rates, and new environmental regulations. Iron ore trade is expected to expand by 2.5% in tons as well as in ton miles during 2023. China's steel production increased by 2.2% year-on-year during the first half of 2023. Importantly, is the fact that stockpiles decreased to a 2-year low".

The other major bulk commodity is coal, where trade is expected to grow by 5.7% in tons and 6.4% in ton-miles this year. In the first half of the year, the Chinese imported almost double the volume they imported last year, as hydropower is underperforming, due to draught.

Grain trade is also growing with strong demand from China. This will benefit the Panamax size vessels the most.

With the order book as a percentage of dry bulk fleet being 7.7% the supply and demand balance is pointing towards a strong dry bulk shipping market in the coming two years.

However, let us first look at next quarter.

What can we reasonably expect from Q3 results?

Fortunately, SBLK does give some guidance during each quarter of what some of their vessels will be earning in the subsequent quarter, as some of them have covered employment.

We then use averages of what the spot market delivered during the third quarter. Ship brokers, such as Allied Shipbrokers in Greece and Fearnley in Norway do give weekly estimates of spot earnings. These are based on basic "vanilla" Capesize, Panamax, and Supramax vessels. Therefore, we have adjusted them upwards for the larger vessels as can be seen in the following graph:

Shipbroker Allied estimates of weekly TCE earnings (Allied Shipbrokers, Fearnley Oslo. Compilation and adjustments by author)

This, like all forms of estimating, is imperfect. It is especially difficult as the rates can vary greatly even from week to week, and we do not know exactly when and for how long SBLK fixes out their vessels. Hence, all we can do is to make an average estimate.

SBLK - Projected average TCE earnings for Q3 of 2023 (Data from SBLK and shipbrokers)

When we combine the data from the fleet which had coverage as of the end of Q2 plus what we estimate their spot earnings have been, we get an average TCE of $14,081 per day.

We believe that the adjusted net income on a non-GAAP basis in Q3 will be lower than that of Q2, but the reduction will be offset by the reduction in share counts outstanding.

SBLK - Estimate EPS and dividend for Q3 of 2023 (Author Estimation)

Huge share buyback

It is great to see companies that understand when to buy their own shares. Most of these purchases are small, less than one percent of the total outstanding shares.

We were pleasantly surprised to learn that SBLK agreed to repurchase as much as 10 million of its own shares from one company. That deal closed on the 9th of October and was funded from cash received from sales of vessels over the last six months.

The total number of outstanding shares as of 3rd of August 2023 was 103,183,510 shares.

Assuming they will cancel the shares after purchase, which has been what they have done in the past, as much as 9.7% of the shares will be gone. That is a nice gift to those who own the balance of the shares.

On top of this they agreed to buy back another 10 million shares from Oaktree which means that by the end of Q4, it will have 83.393 million shares outstanding.

The reason for the slight difference is that they are also issuing 210,000 shares this month as compensation for executives

A 20% reduction in the number of outstanding shares is huge.

Afterthoughts

Few companies are as shareholder-friendly as Star Bulk Carriers.

They also run a very tight ship, no pun intended. Their operating costs per vessel are industry-leading without compromising on important future developments such as the reduction of their environmental pollution.

As shareholders, we do understand the fluctuations in dividends that will come from SBLK. Their low break-even rates and excellent balance sheet mean they do have some margin of safety in the event the dry bulk shipping market does not develop as most people expect.

At the same time, we are of the opinion that it does offer substantial upside potential over the next couple of years.

Hence, our Buy stance stays firmly in place.