Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

What To Expect From Star Bulk Carriers In Q3

Nov. 10, 2023 11:31 AM ETStar Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)
Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.84K Followers

Summary

  • Star Bulk Carriers' performance was strong in a weak market, and the market is expected to improve in the next few months.
  • Iron ore and coal trade are expected to grow, benefiting the dry bulk shipping market.
  • SBLK has engaged in a significant share buyback, reducing the number of outstanding shares by 20%.

Aerial view of big cargo ship bulk carrier is loaded with grain of wheat in port at sunset

sandsun/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In May this year, we continued our Buy stance on Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) as we believed their performance was particularly good in what

This article was written by

Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.84K Followers
Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SBLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SBLK

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SBLK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SBLK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.