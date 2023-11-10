Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 10, 2023 11:08 AM ETChina Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.02K Followers

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Theiss - IR

Jie Li - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the China Automotive Systems' Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for questions after the presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Kevin Theiss, Investor Relations. Kevin, over to you.

Kevin Theiss

Thank you, everyone, for joining us today. Welcome to China Automotive Systems' 2023 third quarter conference call. Joining us today are Mr. Jie Li, Chief Financial Officer of China Automotive Systems. He will be available to answer questions later in the conference call with the assistance of translation.

Before we begin, I will remind all listeners that throughout this call, we may make statements that may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent the company's estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this call. As a result, the company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those described under the heading Risk Factors in the company's Form 10-K annual report for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in other documents filed by the company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any of these factors and other factors beyond our control could have an adverse effect on the overall business environment, cause uncertainties in the region where we conduct business cause our business to suffer in ways that we cannot predict and materially impact our business, financial condition and results of operations. A prolonged disruption or any unforeseen delay in our

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CAAS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CAAS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.