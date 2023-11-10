Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Boralex Inc. (BRLXF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 10, 2023 11:14 AM ETBoralex Inc. (BRLXF), BLX:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.02K Followers

Boralex Inc. (OTCPK:BRLXF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephane Milot - Vice President, Investor Relations

Patrick Decostre - President & Chief Executive Officer

Bruno Guilmette - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nick Boychuk - Cormark Securities

David Quezada - Raymond James

Mark Jarvi - CIBC

Sean Steuart - TD Securities

Operator

[Foreign Language] Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Boralex Third Quarter of 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. Note that all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session in which financial analysts, shareholders and investors will be invited to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Also note that the call is being recorded.

For webcast participants you can also ask questions during the conference, but they will be answered by e-mail after the call. Finally, media representatives are invited to contact Camille Laventure, Adviser Public Affairs and External Communications at Boralex. Her contact information is provided at the end of the quarterly press release.

I would like to turn the conference over to Stephane Milot, Vice President Investor Relations for Boralex. Please go ahead.

Stephane Milot

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Boralex Third Quarter Results Conference Call. Joining me today on the call is Patrick Decostre, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Bruno Guilmette, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and other members of our management and finance team. Before we start with the review, Patrick Decostre would like to make a special comment this morning. So go ahead Patrick.

Patrick Decostre

Good morning, everyone. It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Boralex founder Bernard Lemaire this morning. On behalf of all Boralex employees and my colleagues of the Executive Committee, we

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BRLXF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BRLXF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.