Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 10, 2023 11:28 AM ETKVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.02K Followers

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Roger Kuebel - Chief Financial Officer

Brent Bruun - Chief Executive Officer

Bob Balog - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Quilty - Quilty Space

Ryan Koontz - Needham & Company

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q3 2023 KVH Industries Inc. Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Roger Kuebel, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Roger Kuebel

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for KVH Industries third quarter results, which are included in the earnings release we published earlier this morning. Joining me on the call are the company's Chief Executive Officer, Brent Bruun; and Chief Operating Officer, Bob Balog.

Before we dive in, the usual announcements. First, if you would like a copy of the earnings release or if you would like to listen to a recording of today's call, both will be available on our website. If you are listening via the web, feel free to submit questions to ir@kvh.com.

Further, this conference call will contain certain forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. We will also discuss adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. You'll find a definition of this measure in our press release as well as a reconciliation to comparable GAAP numbers.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About KVHI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KVHI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.