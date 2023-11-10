Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.02K Followers

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel M. Bendheim - EVP, Corporate Strategy

Jack C. Bendheim - Chairman, President & CEO

Richard G. Johnson - Interim CFO

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst - Barclays

Michael Ryskin - Bank of America Securities

Brian Wright - ROTH MKM Partners

Linda Bolduc - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Phibro Animal Health Corporation FY 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker’s remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the conference over to Dick Johnson, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

A - Richard G. Johnson

Well, thank you Regina and good morning to everyone, and welcome to Phibro's earnings call for our fiscal first quarter ended September 30th. My name is Dick Johnson, I'm the Chief Financial Officer of Phibro Animal Health Corporation. I'm joined today on the call by Jack Bendheim, Phibro's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and also by Daniel Bendheim, Director and Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy. Today, we'll cover financial performance for our first quarter and provide an update on our financial guidance for our full fiscal year ending June 2024. At the conclusion of our opening remarks, we'll open the lines for your questions. I'd like to remind you that we're providing a simultaneous webcast of this call on our website, pahc.com and also on the Investors section of our website. Later today, you will find copies of the earnings press release and the first quarter Form 10-Q filed with the SEC yesterday as well as the slides and transcripts from our presentation this

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PAHC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PAHC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.