AMD: Time To Take Some Profit (Rating Downgrade)

Envision Research

Summary

  • The thesis is to explain why the current Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stock price has reached a near-term peak.
  • And as such, I am seeing more downside risks than upside risks in the immediate future.
  • My main concerns involve the competitive pressure on the AI front and the valuation premium.
  • It is also worth noting that insider transactions were dominated by selling recently around an average price of $110.
David Becker

Thesis

Readers familiar with our articles know that we have been a steadfast bull for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the past. We have been arguing for a bull thesis on the stock

This article was written by

13.13K Followers

Envision Research, aka Lucas Ma, has over 15+ years of investment experience and holds a Masters with in Quantitative Investment and a PhD in Mechanical Engineering with a focus on renewable energy, both from Stanford University. He also has 30+ years of hands-on experience in high-tech R&D and consulting, housing sector, credit sector, and actual portfolio management.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

j
jjhrams
Today, 1:09 PM
Comments (874)
I’m never selling my AMD shares been in it since April of 2016 at around $4.50 a share! Taking A short term approach is not the way to trade this stock!
S
Seeburto
Today, 1:07 PM
Premium
Comments (4.37K)
Haha I loooooove the timing of this article. Took half my holdings off the table this morning!
