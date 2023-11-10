Dilok Klaisataporn

A Quick Take On The Fortegra Group

The Fortegra Group, Inc. (TFG) has filed to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended SEC registration statement.

The company provides a range of specialty insurance services to businesses and consumers in the U.S. and Europe.

The Fortegra Group, Inc. has been producing strong and accelerating revenue growth in recent periods.

I'll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO's details.

The Fortegra Group Overview

Florida-based Fortegra was founded as a unit of Tiptree (TIPT) to cover select lines of business insurance as well as provide U.S. and European consumer product warranty coverage for a range of electronic devices and furniture.

Management is headed by president and CEO Richard Kahlbaugh, who has been with the firm since 2003 and was previously President and CEO of Volvo's Global Insurance Group.

The company's primary offerings include:

U.S. business insurance lines.

U.S. warranty coverage.

Europe warranty coverage.

Fortegra has received at least $231.5 million in investment from holding company and parent firm Tiptree.

Customer Acquisition

The firm offers its insurance lines through independent insurance agents as well as agents within corporate partners for its various warranty coverage offerings.

The company says it has achieved a more than "95% persistency rate, which represents the annual retention of the number of our producing agents."

Commission expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Commissions Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 38.2% 2022 41.9% 2021 40.3% Click to enlarge

(Source: SEC)

The Commission efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Commission spend, rose to 0.6x in the most recent reporting period, a positive trend:

Commissions Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 0.6 2022 0.5 Click to enlarge

(Source: SEC)

Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Cognitive Market Research, the U.S. market for specialty insurance is expected to reach approximately $143 billion by 2030.

The chart below shows the historical and projected future growth trajectory of specialty insurance market sizes by global region from 2014 to 2027, with the U.S. the darkest blue part of the chart:

Cognitive Market Research

Also, the U.S. product warranty market was an estimated $1.9 billion in 2022 and grew by an average annual growth rate of 5.8% from 2017 to 2022, according to a report by IBISWorld.

Major competitive or other industry participants for the firm's various market segments include:

Markel Corp.

RLI Corp.

Clear Blue Insurance Group

AIG

Allianz

Assurant

Securian Financial

Great American

Asurion

AmTrust Financial

SquareTrade

Helvetia Insurance

AXA SA

Others

Financial Performance

Fortegra's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing total revenue

Increased profit net of losses and claims

Variable but sharply higher net income

Reduced cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 $1,159,900,000 28.4% 2022 $1,248,796,000 26.9% 2021 $984,130,000 Revenue Less Losses And Claims Period Revenue Less Losses And Claims % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 $716,525,000 25.0% 2022 $796,191,000 21.2% 2021 $657,118,000 Revenue Less Losses And Claims Margin Period Revenue Less Losses And Claims Margin % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 61.77% -1.7% 2022 63.76% -4.5% 2021 66.77% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 $60,682,000 5.2% 2022 $(3,562,000) -0.3% 2021 $40,396,000 4.1% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 $107,991,000 2022 $298,270,000 2021 $297,431,000 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source: SEC)

As of September 30, 2023, Fortegra had $443 million in cash and $4.1 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2023, was $162.7 million.

The Fortegra Group's IPO Details

TFG intends to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may be higher.

The company had previously sought to raise $133 million in a 2021 IPO but shelved plans for the IPO due to market conditions.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with our cash on hand, to execute our growth strategy and for working capital and general corporate purposes. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds to invest in or acquire complementary businesses, products or technologies, although we have no current plans, commitments or agreements with respect to any acquisitions. (Source - SEC.)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, and Barclays.

Commentary About The Fortegra Group

TFG aims to complete its IPO to fund its general and unspecific corporate growth purposes.

The firm's financials have shown growing total revenue, higher profit net of losses and claims, fluctuating but sharply higher net income and lower cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023, was $162.7 million.

Commissions expenses as a percentage of total revenue have varied within a range as revenue has increased, and its Commissions efficiency multiple rose to 0.6x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends on its capital stock and anticipates that it will retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into its growth and working capital requirements.

TFG's recent capital spending history indicates it has spent moderately on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for providing specialty insurance and product warranty insurance coverages is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.

Business risks to the company's outlook as a public company include an increasing number of strong competitors in the specialty insurance market.

When we learn more about management's pricing and valuation assumptions, I'll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced