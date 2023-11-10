Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Karora Resources Inc. (KRRGF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 10, 2023 12:32 PM ETKarora Resources Inc. (KRRGF), KRR:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.02K Followers

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCQX:KRRGF) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 10, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Huet - Chairman and CEO

Oliver Turner - Head of Corporate Development

Leigh Junk - MD- Australia

Conference Call Participants

Puneet Singh - Eight Capital

Jeremy Hoy - Canaccord Genuity

John Sclodnick - Desjardins

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Karora Resources Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Friday, November 10, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Paul Huet, Chairman and CEO of Karora Resources. Please go ahead.

Paul Huet

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and I'd like to wish a happy Memorial Day to everyone. I'd like to welcome everyone to the Karora Resources third quarter 2023 conference call. Please note, we will be referencing a slide deck, which is available on the home page of our website as well as through the webcast of this call.

Before I begin the presentation, I would like to remind you to please review our cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information and non-IFRS measures. These statements can be found in our first quarter MD&A news release and in our presentation slides.

Today, we are joining you from Perth. In the room with me is Leigh Junk, our Managing Director. And by the way, it's quite late at night here for those of you who don't know. Leigh will take us through the operational highlights from the first three quarters of the year. Also on the call with me today is Oliver Turner, our Head of Corporate Development.

Following on our record first half, Q3 was another strong quarter with gold

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About KRRGF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KRRGF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.