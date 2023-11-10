Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (RGF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Shamari Benton - Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis

Bryan Freeman - Executive Chairman & Chairperson of Board of Directors

Jerry Law - Chief Executive Officer

Akshay Jagdale - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Van Sinderen - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to The Real Good Food’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Shamari Benton, Vice President of FP&A. Thank you, Mr. Benton. You may begin.

Shamari Benton

Good morning, and welcome to The Real Good Food Company’s third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. On the call today are Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman; Jerry Law, Chief Executive Officer; and Akshay Jagdale, Chief Financial Officer. Our third quarter earnings release crossed the wire at approximately 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time today. If you have not had a chance to review the release, it’s available on our Investor portion of our website at www.realgoodfoods.com.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind everyone that certain statements made on this call are forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

All statements made on this call today, other than the statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding our projected financial results, including net sales, gross profit, gross margin, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBITDA, as well as our ability to

