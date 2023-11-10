Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Weekly Fund Flows Insight Report: Investors Give A Cold Shoulder To Conventional Funds During The Fund-Flows Week But Embrace Equity And Bond ETFs

Nov. 10, 2023
Summary

  • Investors were net purchasers of fund assets (including those of conventional funds and ETFs) for the third week in a row, injecting a net $14.2 billion for the LSEG Lipper fund-flows week ended Wednesday, November 8.
  • A weaker-than-expected October jobs report, a drop in oil prices and inflation expectations, and rising hopes that the Fed is done hiking interest rates pushed equities to their longest daily winning streak in two years and the 10-year Treasury yield dropped to its lowest level since September.
  • The Dow locked in its longest winning streak since late July, rising for the sixth consecutive trading session, on Monday, November 6.

Investors were net purchasers of fund assets (including those of conventional funds and ETFs) for the third week in a row, injecting a net $14.2 billion for the LSEG Lipper fund-flows week ended Wednesday, November 8.

Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.

