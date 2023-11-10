1933bkk

Forward Air Corporation's (NASDAQ:FWRD) most notable asset is its extensive transportation network and distinctive business model that avoids large capital expenses. However, as of today, FWRD is in the middle of a controversial merger agreement with Omni Logistics. The potential fallout on FWRD's valuation and shares is uncertain, as there are many moving pieces. However, I estimate that in both scenarios (deal or no deal), FWRD looks attractively priced. While FWRD is decidedly a cyclical company, it has been a steady performer over the long run, accumulating shareholder value as a standalone entity. Thus, I remain optimistic about the company's prospects, as a combined entity or otherwise, so I rate FWRD as a "buy" at these levels. In my view, whether the merger happens or not, FWRD is undervalued in both scenarios.

Business Overview

Forward Air Corporation is a cargo service provider specializing in ground transportation of assets throughout Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. Its services include less-than-truckload, last mile, and intermodal drayage. The company minimizes capital expenses by not investing heavily in equipment and facilities. Furthermore, FWRD works with more than 90 facilities near U.S. and Canadian airports, 12 customer distribution centers, and 300 points beyond to transfer cargo to a smaller airline for delivery beyond the main transport network. This network is one of the most complete in the industry, which I believe is one of FWRD's main differentiators among transports.

Merger drama fallout for FWRD (TradingView)

Looking at its segments, FWRD divides its services into two main categories: 1) express and 2) intermodal transportation. Expedited Freight focuses on fast, precision-demand regional, interregional, domestic LTL, and other value-added services. In contrast, FWRD's intermodal segment involves transporting high-value containers to and from ports and railheads. In both segments, growth is pursued through acquisitions, which denotes a relatively active embedded M&A growth strategy. The result of this could be industry consolidation over time. However, I believe FWRD mostly focuses on surviving the ongoing sector downturn.

Capacity Challenges and Competitive Pressures

Indeed, FWRD's profitability ultimately depends on increasing freight volume, unit revenue, and other services such as LTL pickup and delivery. Naturally, fuel price fluctuations can significantly impact its margins, especially on LTL services. In fact, the availability and price of diesel, in particular, greatly influence the company's margins and operations. Still, it's worth noting that given the ongoing challenging fuel prices, FWRD has somewhat mitigated their impact through fuel surcharge programs despite fuel price volatility due to various uncontrollable factors such as disasters, political events, or global imbalances between supply and demand. For customers, these surcharges mean that the cost of delivery may vary depending on the fuel price in the market. However, these surcharges only sometimes fully offset changes in fuel prices, which can affect the company's profitability. Moreover, at higher prices, demand often is lower due to simple supply and demand dynamics. This strikes at one of FWRD's main problems at this time: low demand.

Forward Air to Combine with Omni Logistics, August 2023

As you might imagine, FWRD's performance is closely linked to economic conditions, with its business being highly sensitive to economic cycles and macroeconomic factors. The transportation industry is, by definition, cyclical because economic downturns reduce demand and affect rates and margins. Conversely, economic booms could improve economies of scale and pricing, growing revenues and boosting margins.

However, unfortunately, recent macroeconomic conditions have led to declining industry freight volumes and transportation rates. Introducing new shipping capacity and increased air cargo capacity from more commercial flights could further create excess capacity in the market. Paradoxically, FWRD has reduced the cargo it handles, although an increase would be expected due to the bankruptcy of Yellow, one of its competitors. Usually, when a competitor exits the market, the remaining companies could see increased demand as the now-bankrupt company's customers look for new service providers. However, in this case, FWRD is facing a drop in cargo volumes. This indicates that the sector is likely facing even harsher challenges than anticipated or that FWRD's competitive profile isn't good enough to entice Yellow's customers. Either way, it's a yellow flag regarding the company's competitiveness.

Recent Performance And Potential Omni M&A

Nevertheless, FWRD has performed rather well over the long run. Looking at FWRD's recent performance, it's worth noting that Q3 2023 reported an EPS of $0.99, missing by $0.13. Likewise, FWRD's revenues were $413.45M (-18.94% YoY), missing by $6.60M. These results point towards a challenging macro environment for FWRD. Moreover, during FWRD's latest earnings call, Tom Schmitt, FWRD's CEO, discussed the company's performance and strategic direction. Additionally, Schmitt emphasized the consistency of its General Rate Increases (GRI) process, which helps clients budget for predictable price adjustments. General Rate Increases are a forecast or plan for future rate increases for transportation services. Thus, Schmitt noted that GRI futures will likely fall between 5.9% and 7.9%. Also, looking at FWRD's direct sales strategy, Schmitt highlighted the potential $15 billion LTL market, half of which is untapped by direct transactions. Finally, the CEO of FWRD stated that the company has reached its lowest points and foresees improvements, especially in LTL volumes.

In this scenario, FWRD agreed to merge with Omni Logistics, a global provider of air, maritime, and land logistics and supply chain solutions, creating a company that generated between $3.7 billion during the 12 months that ended on June 30. However, FWRD's shareholders questioned the merger mainly for the deal's price because the terms of the agreement state that Omni shareholders will receive $150 million in cash, plus the rest in FWRD's common and preferred stock. A legal battle has begun in which FWRD has sought to terminate the agreement by claiming that OMNI has failed to meet pre-contractual obligations. OMNI has, in turn, sued FWRD to force it to proceed with the arranged merger.

Forward Air to Combine with Omni Logistics, August 2023

As part of the deal, FWRD CEO Tom Schmitt would remain in his position. J.J. Schickel would stay Omni's CEO and assume the combined company's presidency and management. Omni shareholders would appoint four seats on the board of directors. That is 38% of the votes. Interestingly, FWRD shareholders have preferred to sell their shares, and the stock price has fallen accordingly.

Valuation Analysis

In my view, FWRD shareholders have likely sold their shares because of the perceived unfavorable deal terms procured by their CEO, Tom Schmitt. However, to gauge the quality of the deal for FWRD shareholders, I think it's better first to value the company as a standalone entity. Looking at FWRD's standalone valuation, it's worth first considering its longer-term performance. For this, the company's revenues have grown at a respectable CAGR of 13.1% since 2013, from $652.5 million to $1.97 billion for the year ended in December 2022. This growth happened during different economic cycles while sustaining a relatively healthy EBIT margin. On average, such a margin has been roughly 10.3% of total revenues since 2013 (9.1% for the TTM figures).

Author's elaboration

Furthermore, the company has been a decent performer over the long run. While its profitability fluctuates with economic cycles, its EBIT has remained within a reasonable range over time and was only significantly affected during 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. Other than that, the company has been indeed satisfactorily profitable.

With that context in mind, a simple DCF valuation analysis seems appropriate. In this case, I've used analysts' revenue estimates for 2023 and 2024. Then, coupled with historical EBIT, D&A, CAPEX, and NOWC margins, I've generated the following valuation model. I've then discounted the resulting FCFFs at the company's WACC of 9.9%. This is slightly lower than its CAPM due to the company's relatively high debt cost and overall debt financing being just 15.4%.

FWRD's standalone valuation (Author's elaboration)

As you can see, my valuation model suggests the company's fair value is roughly $1.82 billion, implying a 10.8% upside potential from current levels. Yet, now, FWRD should likely be priced in terms of its combined value with Omni.

For context, FWRD's stock price was $110 per share at the merger announcement date. According to the merger's details, FWRD's shareholders would receive 62.3% of the combined entity. To achieve this, FWRD would issue stock to Omni shareholders so that they own the 37.7% remaining of the combined entity. Naturally, since we know that Forward Air Corporation was worth $110 per share at the time, that implied roughly a $2.83 billion market cap. That would mean the combined entity was valued at approximately $4.54 billion. Also, according to the merger's announcement date, FWRD's TTM adjusted EBITDA was $287 million, while Omni's was $181 million. So, the combined would have $468 million in EBITDA, of which FWRD contributed 61.3%.

Forward and Omni's proposed merger presentation

So, right from the start, 61.3% is less than 62.3%, which means there's some disadvantage already implied for FWRD's shareholders, albeit it's ostensibly compensated by becoming the controlling entity over a larger asset from which they can potentially derive synergies. And in this deal, the synergies are huge, according to the announcement details. For context, the merger's presentation says they expect $125 million in adjusted EBITDA synergies, increasing the combined entity's adjusted EBITDA by 26.7% to $593 million in adjusted EBITDA. This is an aggressive synergy forecast, yet some of that is potentially realistic because Omni's adjusted EBITDA margins are 11.0%, compared to FWRD's adjusted EBITDA margins of 15.8%. Thus, if the combined entity brings Omni's margins in line with FWRD's current margins, then that alone would represent $78.1 million in adjusted EBITDA synergies, which I think is a more reasonable target for synergies. However, this figure would still be considerably lower than the $125 million in adjusted EBITDA synergies expected in the deal.

Assuming the percentages are fixed at the deal's announcement, FWRD's current market cap implies a lower value for the combined entity. Today, the combined entity would be worth just $2.64 billion, and assuming it gets the $468 million in adjusted EBITDA they have combined today, coupled with the $78.1 million in adjusted EBITDA in synergies (which is my more reasonable target), then it'd have about $546.1 million in combined EBITDA. Since they also expect to have a combined debt balance of $1.90 billion, this would imply a combined enterprise value of $4.54 billion, pricing it at an 8.31 adjusted EBITDA multiple to enterprise value. For context, the sector's EV/EBITDA ratio is 10.62, and FWRD's current EV/EBITDA ratio is 9.21, so comparatively, the stock would also appear undervalued at these levels.

Conclusion

Overall, the situation is rather complex and has many moving pieces. FWRD seems to want out of the deal, and the shares have sold off since the merger was announced. Moreover, after FWRD started backpedaling, there's a higher chance of the deal being canceled somehow, meaning the standalone valuation would apply. In this case, I think the shares are undervalued after the selloff. Alternatively, if the deal goes through, at the current valuation and with my assumptions, I believe FWRD would still look relatively attractive. Thus, in both scenarios, I think FWRD is a good "buy" at these levels, and when this M&A smoke settles, I feel shareholders will be rewarded over the long term.