Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CPFL Energia S.A. (CPL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 10, 2023 1:13 PM ETCPFL Energia S.A. (CPL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.02K Followers

CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE:CPL) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carlos Cyrino - Director of IR

Gustavo Estrella - Chief Executive Officer

Yuehui Pan - Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Travitzky - Safra Bank

Carlos Cyrino

[Abrupt Start] Gustavo Estrella to begin the presentation of the results.

Gustavo Estrella

Thank you very much Cyrino. Good morning, everyone. Good morning. Thank you for being here at the call of our results of the third quarter. I'm going to go through highlights. EBITDA has reached value a hike of six -- 5.6, the accumulated of nine months, an increase of 14.9%. Our profit reached R$1,313 million with a drop of 7.5% in relation to last year. We will see more in details. The biggest effect its financial expenses and the inflation rates. The accumulated in nine months, R$4,210 million and that is an increase of nine and a half. Our debt has closed in R$23.1 billion. Leverage, which is comfortable 1.71 and the criteria of a financial covenants reminding you that our limit is 3.5.

We also issued debentures for infrastructure of R$1,750 million at an average cost of IPCA plus 6.18%. And it is important to talk about liquidity short term with the entry of R$1,750 million in cash. But the timeframe of these ventures, which will allow us to extend the time.

We are going now to the next slide. Here CPFL solutions. We launched e-commerce, our portal with digital sales focused on clients of Group A with a series of products that are available migration process, free short-term energy carbon credits, I-RECs. The idea is to have a new channel besides the channel that we already have, so that the client can access CPFL in a quicker way. Two recognitions that we had here. The first

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

More on CPL

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.