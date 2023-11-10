Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lyell Immunopharma: Potential Solid Tumor Targeting With CAR-T And TIL

Nov. 10, 2023 2:23 PM ETLyell Immunopharma, Inc. (LYEL)GLAXF, GSK
Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis

Summary

  • Lyell Immunopharma results from a phase 1 study using LYL797 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory NSCLC and TNBC patients with ROR1 expression expected in the 1st half of 2024.
  • Results from phase 1 study using LYL845 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory metastatic or advanced melanoma, NSCLC, and colorectal cancer are expected in 2024.
  • Lyell Immunopharma is advancing a 2nd generation CAR-T known as LYL119 and an IND submission for it is expected in 1st half of 2024. It is also advancing a second-generation TIL.
  • Workforce reduction of 25% occurred, along with reprioritizing its pipeline to only advance core research programs. Cash of $598.2 million as of September 30th, 2023 will be enough to fund operations into 2027.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Biotech Analysis Central get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

A lot of glass test tubes with color liquids Chemical research. in the laboratory room.

photo/iStock via Getty Images

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) has been making great progress in being able to advance its pipeline, that's because it is advancing two clinical candidates for the treatment of patients with solid tumors. One candidate is using

Please subscribe to my Seeking Alpha Marketplace Service "Biotech Analysis Central", whereby you can subscribe to either my "Full Tier" at $399/yr or my "Basic Tier" service at $299/yr instead. If you want to see what my articles are about you could also check out my "Free Tier" where you get a snippet of one of my 4 weekly ExclusiveBAC Articles, whereby I discuss biotechs in detail such as pipeline updates, catalysts, financials, and other information. Please do check out what I have to offer and see if my service is a right fit for you. 

This article was written by

Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
11.56K Followers

Terry Chrisomalis is a private investor in the Biotech sector with years of experience utilizing his Applied Science background to generate long term value from Healthcare.

He is the author of the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LYEL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LYEL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LYEL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.