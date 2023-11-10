Dreadful Treasury Auctions May Continue As Buyers Evaporate

Kativ

The 30-year Treasury auction on Nov. 9 was horrific. It saw one of the widest high-yield to median yield spreads since 1990 as the indirect acceptance rate plunged. The spread was 11.9 bps; the only worse auctions were August 2011, February 2009, and February 2000. All of those periods had issues of their own. Notably, the S&P US debt downgrade of 2011, the height of the financial crisis in 2009, and the early stages of the dot com bubble burst in 2000.

It's worth noting that the 2000 and 2008 editions saw the S&P 500 decline by far greater than 20%, while in 2011, the decline in the S&P 500 was just about 20%. While auction problems of the past may have come during periods of economic trouble, the issues today appear to be due to a lack of participants and rising inflation expectations.

Bloomberg

Lack of Buyers

Meanwhile, the horrible Treasury auction created intraday market volatility, which saw the 30-year yield soar and, more importantly, highlights a critical part of what appears to be driving rates on the long end of the curve higher, which seems to be the issuances and lack indirect buyer of debt, as indirect acceptance rate was the weakest since December of 2022, and has been trending lower, which also means that primary dealers are getting stuck taking down bigger parts of the deals.

Bloomberg

Demands For Higher Rates

This drop in indirect acceptance rates is a sign that buyers for US debt are thinning out as rates globally move higher, making bonds around the globe more attractive. A story in the Nikkei recently noted that rising JGB rates and higher hedging costs were luring Japanese life insurers away from US Treasuries.

The weak Treasury auctions create a lot of volatility and push rates up across the yield curve. The duration risk of owning a long-term bond can be seen in rising term premiums. The actual premium is not easy to determine and largely depends on the model one chooses to use. But the general sense among four different measures is that the term premium for 10-year Treasury has been rising.

Bloomberg

Rising Inflation Expectations

The rise in the term premium could have something to do with inflation expectations. The one-year University of Michigan inflation expectations have risen again after over a year of declines. The changes in inflation expectations appear to have some loose relationship with the changes in the term premiums over time, and it would seem only to make sense that if inflation is expected to stay high, investors would demand a higher rate of interest.

Bloomberg

When looking at the 10-year Treasury and the University of Michigan 1 and 5 to 10-year inflation expectations, the spread seems to be back to levels consistent with inflation around 2% to 2.5%. If inflation expectation stays elevated, investors may push rates higher on the back of the Treasury curve over time due to the increased risk of inflation staying higher as the term premium increases.

Bloomberg

The combination of higher inflation expectations and the large sums of Treasury issuance seems to be resulting in higher rates, and it means that even if inflation rates do start to come Treasury rates on the back of the curve may only reflect some of that inflation decline. More generally, it means that rates on the curve may be stuck at these higher levels for some time to come.