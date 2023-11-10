Dreadful Treasury Auctions May Continue As Buyers Evaporate
Summary
- The recent 30-year Treasury auction had one of the widest high-yield to median yield spreads since 1990.
- The auction problems appear to be due to a lack of participants and rising inflation expectations.
- The drop in indirect acceptance rates indicates that buyers for US debt are thinning out as rates globally move higher.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Reading The Markets get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
The 30-year Treasury auction on Nov. 9 was horrific. It saw one of the widest high-yield to median yield spreads since 1990 as the indirect acceptance rate plunged. The spread was 11.9 bps; the only worse auctions were August 2011, February 2009, and February 2000. All of those periods had issues of their own. Notably, the S&P US debt downgrade of 2011, the height of the financial crisis in 2009, and the early stages of the dot com bubble burst in 2000.
It's worth noting that the 2000 and 2008 editions saw the S&P 500 decline by far greater than 20%, while in 2011, the decline in the S&P 500 was just about 20%. While auction problems of the past may have come during periods of economic trouble, the issues today appear to be due to a lack of participants and rising inflation expectations.
Lack of Buyers
Meanwhile, the horrible Treasury auction created intraday market volatility, which saw the 30-year yield soar and, more importantly, highlights a critical part of what appears to be driving rates on the long end of the curve higher, which seems to be the issuances and lack indirect buyer of debt, as indirect acceptance rate was the weakest since December of 2022, and has been trending lower, which also means that primary dealers are getting stuck taking down bigger parts of the deals.
Demands For Higher Rates
This drop in indirect acceptance rates is a sign that buyers for US debt are thinning out as rates globally move higher, making bonds around the globe more attractive. A story in the Nikkei recently noted that rising JGB rates and higher hedging costs were luring Japanese life insurers away from US Treasuries.
The weak Treasury auctions create a lot of volatility and push rates up across the yield curve. The duration risk of owning a long-term bond can be seen in rising term premiums. The actual premium is not easy to determine and largely depends on the model one chooses to use. But the general sense among four different measures is that the term premium for 10-year Treasury has been rising.
Rising Inflation Expectations
The rise in the term premium could have something to do with inflation expectations. The one-year University of Michigan inflation expectations have risen again after over a year of declines. The changes in inflation expectations appear to have some loose relationship with the changes in the term premiums over time, and it would seem only to make sense that if inflation is expected to stay high, investors would demand a higher rate of interest.
When looking at the 10-year Treasury and the University of Michigan 1 and 5 to 10-year inflation expectations, the spread seems to be back to levels consistent with inflation around 2% to 2.5%. If inflation expectation stays elevated, investors may push rates higher on the back of the Treasury curve over time due to the increased risk of inflation staying higher as the term premium increases.
The combination of higher inflation expectations and the large sums of Treasury issuance seems to be resulting in higher rates, and it means that even if inflation rates do start to come Treasury rates on the back of the curve may only reflect some of that inflation decline. More generally, it means that rates on the curve may be stuck at these higher levels for some time to come.
Don't Be Reactive; Gain a Deeper Understanding and Anticipate Future Market Trends
TRY READING THE MARKETS AND GET THE FIRST 2-WEEK FREE *
- Reading the Markets identifies macro trends likely to influence the stock market.
- I utilize economic data and macroeconomic forces to forecast the potential directions of interest rates, the value of the dollar, and commodity markets, along with their possible impacts on stocks.
- These relationships are more crucial than ever when making short- and long-term trading or investment decisions.
- I offer daily videos or podcasts complemented by a written commentary.
*2-week trial not available on Mobile App
This article was written by
Mott Capital, aka Michael Kramer, is a former buy-side trader, analyst, and portfolio manager with 30 years of experience tracking market fundamentals. He focuses on long-only macro themes and studies trends and unusual options activities to identify long-term thematic growth opportunities.He leads the investing group Reading The Markets where he helps members better understand what is driving trading and where the market is likely heading, both short and long-term. Features of the investing group include: daily written commentary and videos analyzing the driving factors behind price action, general macro trend education to help members make well-informed decisions based on market conditions, interest rates, currency movements and how they all interact, chat for questions and community dialogue, and regular Zoom videos sessions to discuss current ideas and answer questions. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Charts used with the permission of Bloomberg Finance L.P. This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer’s views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer’s analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer’s statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments